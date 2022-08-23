Read full article on original website
Cheney motel that caught on fire shows previous history of complaints from locals
CHENEY, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, a huge fire tore through a motel in Cheney, prompting everyone to evacuate the building. After looking deeper into the property’s history, it turns out that people in the neighborhood have been filing complaints with police and code enforcement for months. From...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Daily Evergreen
Wazzu Weekly August 26, 2022
Hello and welcome to the Wazzu Weekly roundup of Washington state sports news! For those back in the swing of school, welcome back to Pullman, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver, Everett or wherever you may be. My name is Sam Taylor and I am honored to be the fall 2022 sports editor...
