macaronikid.com
Explore the Outdoors in September
September is the perfect month to get outside and explore with your littles, the weather is just right and all of the critters are preparing for the cold months, there is a lot of activity happening in the woods here in Michigan this time of year. Hiking or walking nature trails with your kids is a great opportunity to get some exercise, spend quality time together, and the perfect reason to toss the screens aside and talk with one another without any interruptions.
🍁 Top 10 Georgia Fall Festivals
Fall is here! Here are our top picks for upcoming family-friendly fall festivals in order of date. Please check websites before visiting for full details and costs. 1. Kiwanis Coweta County Fair, Newnan, GA (Sept 15-25, 2022) One of the largest county fairs in the state, the event features thrilling...
Free Ferry and Bus Rides for Kids - Starting Fall 2022
Move Ahead Washington is a statewide transportation funding package that provides funding for transit agencies to implement free fares to riders eighteen (18) years of age and younger. Starting this fall, youth can ride FREE on Kitsap Transit (starting September 1) and Washington State Ferries (starting October 1), among other...
