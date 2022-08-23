NEW YORK - Police are looking for five people involved in a shooting in Washington Heights that left an innocent bystander hurt.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say three armed men dragged a passenger and a driver out of a parked car on West 159th Street.The men who had been in the car fought back and eventually both groups opened fire at each other before fleeing.A 33-year-old man who wasn't involved was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO