NBC New York
Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD
A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
Suspect arrested in sucker punch assault at Kings Plaza Mall
NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in a brutal assault that was caught on camera at a Brooklyn mall.Police say 21-year-old Jaheim David, of Brooklyn, has been arrested in connection to the Aug. 20 incident at the Kings Plaza Mall.Video shows two people walk up behind a 36-year-old man, then, unprovoked, one of them punches the man in the head, knocking him to the ground.Police say the victim suffered serious injuries but was taken to a local medical center in stable condition.David has been charged with assault.
16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
25-year-old man stabbed in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
bronx.com
Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
nyspnews.com
State Police are investigating an assault that occurred on a bus traveling on the Thruway in Orange County.
Newburgh, NY - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., State Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred on a bus traveling southbound on I-87, in the town of Newburgh. The commercial bus was traveling from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers...
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Queens. It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday on 41st Road in Flushing. Officers responded to an apartment and found the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds to her chest. EMS responded and pronounced her dead...
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
bronx.com
Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
Boy, 16, arrested in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA worker
Police arrested a teen boy in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA worker in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
Woman stabbed multiple times to death inside Queens apartment: police
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death inside a Queens apartment early Friday.
Dispute between 2 women in Queens leaves bystander dead after hit-and-run
A 59-year-old man is dead after becoming the unintended victim of a dispute between two women that turned deadly on a Queens street Saturday morning.
NYPD: Bystander hurt in Washington Heights shootout
NEW YORK - Police are looking for five people involved in a shooting in Washington Heights that left an innocent bystander hurt.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say three armed men dragged a passenger and a driver out of a parked car on West 159th Street.The men who had been in the car fought back and eventually both groups opened fire at each other before fleeing.A 33-year-old man who wasn't involved was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
bronx.com
Paris Burke, 30, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Paris Burke. 1731 Harrison Avenue. Bronx, NY 10453. It was reported to the...
Red paint thrown on Notorious BIG mural in Brooklyn
Police say someone threw red paint on the mural and wrote the words 'East Coast.'
Comments / 0