Garafolo says that Benkert threw the ball well and will remain a veteran option for the Titans from here. Previously worked out for the Texans but left Houston without a deal. Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO