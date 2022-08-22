Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice
Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade
Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Robert Griffin III isn't sleeping on the Titans: 'Don't doubt the boys in Tennessee'
After the way the 2021 campaign ended, and with their losing wideout A.J. Brown this offseason, there are a lot of football people out there who are sleeping on the Tennessee Titans going into this season. Despite the Titans winning the division two years in a row and securing the...
Titans Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans reportedly brought in veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert for a workout on Friday. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the former Green Bay Packers fan-favorite threw the ball well during his workout in Nashville. The Titans currently have veteran backup Logan Woodside and third-round rookie Malik Willis...
Titans Worked Out QB Kurt Benkert
Garafolo says that Benkert threw the ball well and will remain a veteran option for the Titans from here. Previously worked out for the Texans but left Houston without a deal. Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.
Watch: Bills backup QB Matt Barkley boots 53-yard punt against Panthers
Amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team chose not to let him play during their preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. With no other punters on the roster, the Bills turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley to do the special...
NFL Preseason Odds: Cardinals vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022
The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans will face off in the final game of their NFL Preseason on Saturday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Cardinals-Titans prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Arizona Cardinals went 11-6 in the 2021 season, losing […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Cardinals vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 player connections between Cardinals, Titans
The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans face each other Saturday for their final preseason contest. While some opponents have several player connections, between the two teams and their 80-man rosters currently, there are only three player connections. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise...
New Eagles DB Ugo Amadi has been traded to the Titans already
Ugo Amadi was traded to the Eagles from the Seahawks for J.J Arcega-Whiteside 10 days ago and is now being shipped off to Tennessee. He was a fourth-round selection in 2019 and started 12 games over the last three seasons with Seattle. Amadi played sparingly in the team’s second preseason game in Cleveland. The former Oregon prospect grew up in the Nashville area and gets to reunite with his hometown team.
