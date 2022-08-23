Read full article on original website
Chambersburg roundup: Golfers place 5th at SC
Chambersburg places 5th: The Trojans got a good round from Jacob Bassham, but ended up in fifth place on Tuesday in a Mid Penn Commonwealth match at Centre Hills in State College. Bassham recorded three birdies in his round (Nos. 2, 3 and 11), but a big number on No....
Chambersburg roundup: 2 girls place high in golf match
2 Trojans place in top 6: The Mid Penn Conference held a girls golf match at Manada G.C. on Wednesday and a pair of girls from Chambersburg did well. Emily Rensch shot an 89 to capture third place in the field of 35 golfers. Rensch, who shot nines of 46-43, managed to post four pars on the back side.
Blazer girls pick up first win
HAGERSTOWN, MD. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers earned a tough win in the first game and went on to earn a 3-0 victory over Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. The Blazers (1-1) came away with a hard-fought 27-25 victory in the first game....
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans aim to finish higher...
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Greencastle hopes athletic team equals wins
Greencastle is celebrating Old Home Week this year, which means plenty of natives are back in town. Devin McCauley, the Blue Devils’ football coach, knows a lot of those folks. Invariably, they will ask him how the team is going to fare this year. “Maybe 50 times a day,”...
