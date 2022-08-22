Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Child: Meet Nodia, a 13-year-old in search of a perfect family
This week, it was all about relaxation; a moment to escape for a little girl who has been through so much.
Arkansas Food Bank struggling to feed families, students
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Back-to-school season is typically an exciting time for most kids, but sadly, it can also be the only time in some student's lives when they know for sure that they will be getting a meal. For years, those meals have been made possible thanks to...
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
Car crashes into Little Rock home then leaves scene, 1 injured
A person is in the hospital tonight after Little Rock Police say a car drove into his bedroom and took off. It happened on the 7000 block of East Wakefield Drive.
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
Appearing 'paranoid', man is found punching asphalt in Hot Springs; later dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man died in a hospital after sheriff's deputies found him "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands" Tuesday morning, a news release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office said. According to the GCSO, they were alerted to a man...
Malvern developmental center robbed of catalytic converters & fuel
Centers for children and adults with developmental delays are the latest target for fuel and catalytic converter thieves. First Step Arkansas vans in Malvern and Fordyce were hit on back-to-back weekends.
Bucket List: U.S Pizza Co. in Hillcrest
For this week’s Pet Friendly Restaurant Bucket List with AY Magazine. Heather Baker takes you to U.S Pizza Company in Hillcrest.
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Two injured following shooting in Little Rock, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
Who's performing at the 82nd Arkansas State and where can you find tickets?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Make sure to grab your tickets, because the 82nd annual Arkansas State Fair is set to return in October!. It was announced that the event will be coming back to Little Rock on Friday, Oct. 14 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 23. The fair...
ASP: Man dies after jumping out of ambulance into traffic in Lonoke County
One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.
Menifee police banned from writing speeding tickets for a year
MENIFEE, Ark. — The town of Menifee is fairly small, with a population of 302, according to the signs on the outskirts of town— but something big has been going on. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," said Tom Tatum, 15th District Prosecuting Attorney.
LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
Sticky situation: Gummy bear spill gums up traffic Monday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock
Drivers on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock found themselves in a sticky situation Monday after crash littered the highway with boxes of candy.
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
Little Rock hospitals deal with hundreds of nursing vacancies
It's a constant issue at hospitals across the country and has only grown since the start of the pandemic, the need for registered nurses (RN). As one Arkansas hospital looks for ways to attract more hires, the nurses they have been taking on more shifts to help.
