West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Downtown Buffalo Has Another Mural That Honors Goo Goo Dolls
Buffalo takes pride in everything that starts here, and the Goo Goo Dolls are no different. The rock band was formed in Buffalo, New York back in 1986, and you are likely to run into one of the band members simply by walking around Western New York. Robby Takac, bassist...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston's Marina Laurendi a quarterfinalist for Hollywood Bowl show
Singer-songwriter and Lewiston native Marina Laurendi has made it to the quarterfinals to open at one of the most legendary concert venues in Southern California, The Hollywood Bowl. The contest is called “Opening Act,” and it gives one lucky contestant the opportunity of a lifetime to open at the epic...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Enjoy Frozen Margs & Laid-Back Vibes at Papi’s Waterfront + Beach Bar
These are crazy times. We grab on to opinions and cling to them like they are inflated dingies, bobbing in a freezing cold ocean of uncertainty. But sometimes, dear reader, it’s okay to let go, to admit when you’re wrong. You or I may not know sports blogger...
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students
The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit aims to support Buffalo youth whose parents were killed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — LaShelle Roberson knew she wanted to make a difference. On Thursday, she launched her new nonprofit organization: To Our Legend's and Legacy's — a group that helps youths whose parents were killed. "Unfortunately, humans will continue to kill one another. Unfortunately, there will still be...
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
tmpresale.com
An Evening With Priscilla Presley at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den in Niagara Falls Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
The An Evening With Priscilla Presley pre-sale password that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! This is your best chance to get tickets for An Evening With Priscilla Presley before they go on sale!!!. Don’t miss this amazing chance to personally see An Evening With Priscilla...
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 New Restaurants, Bars & Attractions You Should Know About in Niagara Falls
When was the last time you planned a visit to Niagara Falls? As of recently, this region has seen some major expansion and we’re here to tell you about it. From entertainment venues to restaurants and bars, Niagara Falls is starting to see the glow up we’ve always hoped for. If Niagara Falls has fallen off your radar, here’s 8 new openings that should put it back on your list of places to visit asap!
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration coming to Central Terminal this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be holding its sixth annual festival at the Buffalo Central Terminal. While the festival is a one day event, there will be a weekend full of associated activities to celebrate. On Sunday, the Beau Fleuve will...
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
WGRZ TV
Apple Thief Weekend- 8/27 and 8/28
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms is ready to kick off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend filled with fun. They will feature be featuring house brewed beer from Becker Brewing including: Apple Thief, Sweet Thief, and Grape Thief for just $5 a print. These three tasty brew-cider bevies are a combination of tasty hard ciders with a delicious house brewed beer.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Get Ready For Free Family Fun At Sperry Park Unity Day In Buffalo
The 31st Annual Sperry Park Unity Day will be held this year on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring the whole family out to enjoy music, games, activities for the kids, performances, free food, amusement rides, bounce houses and so much more! This is a day for the entire family to have fun!! Sperry Park is located behind Buffalo Public School #31 (166 Sherman St. - 226 Sherman St.). There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament!
