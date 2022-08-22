Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
In a first, scientists invent contact lenses that could identify tumors from tears
It's the dreaded C-word. The mere mention sends shivers down the spine. That's because it's not only difficult to treat but also invasive to diagnose. Biopsies can require deep cuts, which leave marks behind. Non-invasive cancer-detecting contact lenses. That’s why it was so exciting to discover that a group of...
