Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Related
iqstock.news
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
hoodline.com
SF SPCA is hosting a Clear the Shelters event this weekend and will continue to waive adoption fees
The San Francisco SPCA currently has a good number of adult dogs and cats up for adoption. In order to help them find their forever homes, the animal rescue is participating in this year's Clear the Shelters nationwide campaign, which aims to help older pets get adopted. As part of...
Bay Area county sounds alarm on toxic algae bloom in water
SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo County is sounding the alarm about potentially harmful algae found at the Coyote Point Recreation Area on the San Francisco Bay after fish turned up dead. “Signs of potentially harmful algae spotted in other parts of the San Francisco Bay are now present in the waters surrounding Coyote Point […]
California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab
Watch the rescue video here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airline flies beloved pet overseas, won't let him fly back home to Bay Area
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- When you take a flight, you expect the airline will also fly you back home. But it didn't happen for one furry passenger -- a service dog and beloved family pet who nearly got stuck overseas. It was very traumatic for the family of "Coconut." They...
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
Video: Dog rescued by firefighters after getting stuck under concrete slab
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters were able to rescue a dog that chased a possum under a concrete slab Monday, according to a tweet from Alameda County Fire. The dog dug under the slab in pursuit of the possum, the tweet states. Video of the incident shows a firefighter freeing the dog […]
californiaagnet.com
Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County
The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wild pigs damage property in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Lawns and landscaping are being chewed up by wild pigs in Concord. The feral hogs hit one community back in March and, now it appears they are hungry again. Chunks of grass have been ripped up in the Canyon Creek subdivision in Concord and there is no mystery behind the damage. […]
beyondthecreek.com
Sprinkles Opens at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon
Over two years ago, we learned that Sprinkles would be coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I tried the dark chocolate cupcake and it was quite decadent. Very rich.
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill police ask public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police were calling on the public to help locate a 14-year-old College Park High School student who's been missing since Saturday. Investigators described Lila Petrik as white, with long brown hair, brown eyes, standing about 5'04" tall and 110 pounds. They said she left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Longtime partner of East Bay dentist shot, killed in Oakland shares heartbreaking story
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends of Lili Xu, a beloved and highly-skilled dentist in Oakland and Castro Valley, shared their pain and called for local leaders to bring the people responsible for her death to justice. Nelson Chia has been partners with Lili for more than a decade and had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news24-680.com
“Last Friday Night Of The Month” Train Show In Walnut Creek
Date(s) – 08/26/2022. Join us this coming Friday night for our “Last Friday Night of the Month” train show and open house. Come and see the largest HO scale layout on permanent display in the Bay Area in the only commercial building in the entire state built especially for a model railroad. We have one of the largest layouts in the United States, declared the “Best Man-Cave in the Bay Area” by NBC-11 KNTV. We have over 4,300 feet of track covering an area of 2,500 square feet, climbing to an elevation of 4 feet. We are located in Larkey Park opposite the newly renovated Larkey Pool and within a short walk of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. Check our website for more information and see pictures of our incredible layout with its mountain scenery and the meticulous attention to detail.
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
Portion of I-280 to be renamed in honor of fallen Bay Area Marine, 10 years after his passing
Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian's father hopes the lives of kids in the Bay Area are impacted by his son's life and story after seeing his name on the road.
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
Comments / 0