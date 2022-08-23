ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz

Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
Bay Area county sounds alarm on toxic algae bloom in water

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo County is sounding the alarm about potentially harmful algae found at the Coyote Point Recreation Area on the San Francisco Bay after fish turned up dead. “Signs of potentially harmful algae spotted in other parts of the San Francisco Bay are now present in the waters surrounding Coyote Point […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County

The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Elizabeth Cook
Wild pigs damage property in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Lawns and landscaping are being chewed up by wild pigs in Concord. The feral hogs hit one community back in March and, now it appears they are hungry again. Chunks of grass have been ripped up in the Canyon Creek subdivision in Concord and there is no mystery behind the damage. […]
Sprinkles Opens at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon

Over two years ago, we learned that Sprinkles would be coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I tried the dark chocolate cupcake and it was quite decadent. Very rich.
“Last Friday Night Of The Month” Train Show In Walnut Creek

Date(s) – 08/26/2022. Join us this coming Friday night for our “Last Friday Night of the Month” train show and open house. Come and see the largest HO scale layout on permanent display in the Bay Area in the only commercial building in the entire state built especially for a model railroad. We have one of the largest layouts in the United States, declared the “Best Man-Cave in the Bay Area” by NBC-11 KNTV. We have over 4,300 feet of track covering an area of 2,500 square feet, climbing to an elevation of 4 feet. We are located in Larkey Park opposite the newly renovated Larkey Pool and within a short walk of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. Check our website for more information and see pictures of our incredible layout with its mountain scenery and the meticulous attention to detail.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

