TEKONSHA — The Tekonsha Indians are one of only 90 teams from around the state of Michigan to compete in the land of 8-man football. Now if you have never seen 8-man football the concept is simple enough, two teams with three less players on each side of the ball on a field that is not as wide. What you would not expect with the loss of a pair of offensive lineman or a skill position player is that the scoring in an 8-man football game comes fast and furious, with teams routinely putting up 50 plus points a contest. In short, 8-man football is an offensive lovers dream and it is sure fun to watch.For the Tekonsha Indians, well they enter into the 2022 season as one of the most complete teams that Tekonsha High School has seen in a number of years, and coming off a playoff berth in 2021, the Indians are looking for bigger things this season.Last year Tekonsha finished with a record of 7-2, securing the first seven win season for the football program since 1985, doing so with a five game win streak to end the season, culminating in a 32-16 season finale win over Camden Frontier. Tekonsha drew a four seed in the 8-man Division One playoffs and faced a very tough draw, facing off with one of the best teams in the state in Martin. Martin went on to win 41-0, ending Tekonsha’s season, before advancing to the state semifinals where they fell to the eventual champions from Adrian Lenawee Christian.Last year Tekonsha used a potent mix of run and pass to overcome a sluggish 1-2 start to move on to the state tournament and they did so in large part due to the play of now senior captain Wyatt Blashfield.Blashfield runs the quarterback duties for Tekonsha and is downright dangerous, whether running the ball or throwing it, although most of his damage comes on the ground. Last season Blashfield rushed the ball 142 times for 1650 yards and 18 total touchdowns, racking up seven 100 yards games on the season while averaging 11.6 yards per carry and 183.3 yards a contest. Blashfield also saw some success through the air, competing 80 of 123 passes for 1332 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with only nine interceptions. Blashfield returns to once again captain the offense and wouldn’t you know it, he showed up to camp bigger, stronger and faster, a bit of bad news for opposing teams.

TEKONSHA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO