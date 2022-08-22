ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

A journey through the Flying Squirrel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As we land on the runway of Squirrel Week, Max Poppe and Dan Rose takes Josh Robinson on a walk-through the Flying Squirrel to see what is new. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

How to make a Chattanooga Sling #3 from the Flying Squirrel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Avoiding the tailspin here as squirrel week week continues. Today, Emma Covington shows us the recipe for the 'Chattanooga Sling #3' mixed drink and all the exciting things happening at the Flying Squirrel. Stay connected with Flying Squirrel. (423) 602-5980. ______________. Follow This N That on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows

Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser

CHARLESTON, Tenn. — Lydia Brannen and Paula Bacon talk about the 2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser, is set for Saturday, September 17th at 11am at the Hoyt Berry Municipal Park in Charleston, Tenn. Proceeds benefit the Harbor Safe House in Cleveland, TN, a non-profit providing emergency shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and pretty much any basic need for people fleeing from domestic or sexual violence.
CHARLESTON, TN
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
Eater

Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Songstress returns to the mountain

Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
MONTEAGLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course

Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
nypressnews.com

Two Tennessee officers killed in chopper crash

WHITESIDE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt....
WHITESIDE, TN

Community Policy