Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
WTVC
A journey through the Flying Squirrel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As we land on the runway of Squirrel Week, Max Poppe and Dan Rose takes Josh Robinson on a walk-through the Flying Squirrel to see what is new. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
How to make a Chattanooga Sling #3 from the Flying Squirrel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Avoiding the tailspin here as squirrel week week continues. Today, Emma Covington shows us the recipe for the 'Chattanooga Sling #3' mixed drink and all the exciting things happening at the Flying Squirrel. Stay connected with Flying Squirrel. (423) 602-5980. ______________. Follow This N That on...
progressivegrocer.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows
Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
WTVC
2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — Lydia Brannen and Paula Bacon talk about the 2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser, is set for Saturday, September 17th at 11am at the Hoyt Berry Municipal Park in Charleston, Tenn. Proceeds benefit the Harbor Safe House in Cleveland, TN, a non-profit providing emergency shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and pretty much any basic need for people fleeing from domestic or sexual violence.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
Grundy County Herald
Songstress returns to the mountain
Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
chattanoogapulse.com
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course
Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
WTVC
A group of co-workers from around the country help homeless veterans in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — There are a lot of organizations across the country designed to help veterans. Even with all of that the need is still huge. In the Price of Freedom the story of a group of co-workers from around the country who stepped up to help homeless veterans in Chattanooga.
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
WDEF
Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
WTVC
First-ever screening of Jaws at Tennessee Aquarium's six-story IMAX screen this Labor Day
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Lovers of the movie Jaws will have a unique opportunity to view the film at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater this Labor Day. 47 years since the film, the Steven Spielberg classic about the Great White Shark will be shown at the aquarium's IMAX Theater which boasts a six-story screen.
Kingsport Times-News
Food City set to acquire Cooke's properties of Cleveland
ABINGDON — Food City can now add Cleveland, Tennessee’s, Cooke’s Food Store and Pharmacy and its five Fresh n’ Low locations to its list of properties.
WTVC
Community helping Hamilton County teachers beat the deadline for new act in Tennessee
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new act passed by Governor Lee is causing teachers state wide to fight for literacy in their schools. And with a deadline to log books approaching fast, the Hamilton County community is helping teachers out. Governor Lee signed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022....
secretatlanta.co
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
WTVC
Good Samaritans pull driver from crashed truck before it burst into flames near I-75
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 good Samaritans were in the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A post on CFD's Facebook page says the accident happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to say a pickup...
WTVC
Rhea County Middle School student injured in football game is on path to recovery
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Family members of the injured Rhea Middle School student, Latterius Donegan tell us he is making a speedy recovery. The 8th grader told his family he bent his neck, had problems breathing and could not feel anything on the left side of his body.
nypressnews.com
Two Tennessee officers killed in chopper crash
WHITESIDE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt....
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
