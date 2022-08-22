ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

What Symptoms Does Hypercholesterolemia Cause?

Hypercholesterolemia means you have higher-than-normal cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a waxy substance with several functions, including making hormones and vitamins. Excessive amounts of cholesterol can be harmful to your body because they can collect on blood vessel walls, causing problems with blood flow. Hypercholesterolemia can be due to genetic mutations...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More

Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?

Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is watermelon stomach?

Gastric antral vascular ectasia (GAVE), or watermelon stomach, is a rare condition that causes the stomach lining to bleed. The hallmark of the condition is red stripes on the stomach lining, which give the appearance of a watermelon. Although some people will experience no symptoms, others will feel tired and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Statins provide protective immune benefits for females

Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
SCIENCE
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”

