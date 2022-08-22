Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
What Symptoms Does Hypercholesterolemia Cause?
Hypercholesterolemia means you have higher-than-normal cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a waxy substance with several functions, including making hormones and vitamins. Excessive amounts of cholesterol can be harmful to your body because they can collect on blood vessel walls, causing problems with blood flow. Hypercholesterolemia can be due to genetic mutations...
Healthline
Managing Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: My Story
All my life, I have been a person of size who was extremely active. I played tennis, swam, hiked, and rode my bike for miles. Being large, I was constantly being tested for diabetes, but my A1C would come back normal. Diabetes does not run in my family. But when...
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?
Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The telltale sign of the disease that may show up ‘after a hot shower’
The condition is often picked up by tests aimed at counting the amount of space the red blood cells take up in the blood. Doctors will also diagnose the disease based on the signs and symptoms, age, overall health, and medical history. The main signs health practitioners look for during...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
What Really Causes Kidney Stones?
Kidney stones can form when your urine doesn't have enough fluid to dilute the crystal-forming substances. There are several treatment options available.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for fatty liver disease?
Fatty liver disease develops as a result of the buildup of fat in a person’s liver. This impairs the functioning of the liver and leads to liver damage. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: alcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As these names suggest, the disease can develop in people who consume alcohol and in people who do not.
Medical News Today
Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?
Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
Medical News Today
What is watermelon stomach?
Gastric antral vascular ectasia (GAVE), or watermelon stomach, is a rare condition that causes the stomach lining to bleed. The hallmark of the condition is red stripes on the stomach lining, which give the appearance of a watermelon. Although some people will experience no symptoms, others will feel tired and...
What It Means When You Have A Blood Clot In Your Stool
Blood clots can develop anywhere, even in your stool. In this case, it's best to get it checked out at once because it can have something to do with your colon.
5 Signs You Could Have a Potassium Deficiency
A potassium deficiency doesn't always cause symptoms. But when they do occur, signs of low potassium, or hypokalemia, can include muscle cramps and GI issues.
MedicalXpress
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
TODAY.com
What is Rett syndrome? NBC News' Richard Engel's son Henry has died from disorder
NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his 6-year-old son, Henry, had died after being diagnosed as an infant with a rare genetic neurological disorder called Rett Syndrome. "Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle....
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
Comments / 0