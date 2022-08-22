A message from the Bradley County Extension Service:. If you’re looking to hear some great music, then this year’s County Fair will have the entertainment for you! We are delighted to have two local bands performing at the fairgrounds and the cost is free to the public. On Friday night, September 16th, at 7:30 p.m., Grace Cowboy Church Band will perform. Saturday night, September 17th, will feature Fortunate Sons + One band at 7:00 p.m. A variety of food trucks will also be available during both nights of entertainment. Come out to the Fair and support your local bands!

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO