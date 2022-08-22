Read full article on original website
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
KATV
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
arkadelphian.com
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
salineriverchronicle.com
Fortunate Sons + One and Grace Cowboy Church Band to perform at the Bradley County Fair
A message from the Bradley County Extension Service:. If you’re looking to hear some great music, then this year’s County Fair will have the entertainment for you! We are delighted to have two local bands performing at the fairgrounds and the cost is free to the public. On Friday night, September 16th, at 7:30 p.m., Grace Cowboy Church Band will perform. Saturday night, September 17th, will feature Fortunate Sons + One band at 7:00 p.m. A variety of food trucks will also be available during both nights of entertainment. Come out to the Fair and support your local bands!
fox16.com
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
Malvern developmental center robbed of catalytic converters & fuel
Centers for children and adults with developmental delays are the latest target for fuel and catalytic converter thieves. First Step Arkansas vans in Malvern and Fordyce were hit on back-to-back weekends.
Ribbon Cutting held for KTVE’s new newscast from El Dorado, Ark.
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been an exciting day for not only those in South Arkansas but for everyone here at KTVE. Today, local residents and members of the community joined the KTVE staff for a Ribbon Cutting to signify its brand new newscast, ‘First at 4 From El Dorado”. It was a full house […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Public meetings scheduled for deer health information
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season. Open-house meetings will...
salineriverchronicle.com
Hembree: ‘We’re focused on right now getting better these next three weeks’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of the week zero non conference game between Warren and Stuttgart, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we’ll chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnnys Radiator Shop.
salineriverchronicle.com
Glynn Eugene Atkins, 1931-2022
Glynn Eugene Atkins, age 91, of Dumas, AR formerly of Warren, AR passed away on August 11, 2022, in Dumas. Glynn had just turned 91 on August 1st and he celebrated his birthday with friends and family at The Oasis of Dumas Assisted Living where he’d been a resident since 2015. He was still quite a character and quick witted all the way to the end.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jacks sweep Warren Country Club hosted high school golf tournament
The Warren Lumberjack Golf Team carried home top honors from Tuesday’s high school tournament at the Warren Country Club, as the Jacks earned their second overall winner trophy of the season. In individual play, Warren’s Rhett Clanton placed first shooting a 38, while Carson Slaughter came in second with a 44, and Landon Milton and Brody Overall tied for third at 46. They compete in their next tournament September 6 at Stuttgart.
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado Food Festival runs through September
The El Dorado Food Festival will return in September. The month-long event is sponsored by the El Dorado Advertising & Promotion Commission along with El Dorado Insider magazine. The Food Festival was created in 2020 following a statewide mandate that closed indoor dining at bars and restaurants. Local promoters began...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs. But the kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has flavor combinations that bring people back. Kitchen manager Melissa Shipp originally had The Barefood Food Truck frequently at the...
salineriverchronicle.com
SouthArk Outdoor Expo set for September 10
EL DORADO – Those who love the outdoors are invited to the 23rd Annual SouthArk Outdoor Expo, hosted by the South Arkansas Community College Foundation from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the El Dorado Conference Center. In addition to hands-on exhibits and outdoors-oriented activities for the whole family,...
