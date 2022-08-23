Read full article on original website
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Benzinga
QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward
Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - BBBY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") BBBY. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation...
Benzinga
G2 Energy Provides Update on HEXP Transaction
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 23, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTOO, GTGEF, (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces that pursuant to the news release dated July 7, 2022 in connection with the acquisition of the additional oil and gas properties (the "HEXP Assets") located in the Permian Basin in Cochran County, Texas (the "Transaction"), the Company signed an amendment to the agreement with the sellers of the HEXP Assets on August 22, 2022 extending the previously announced targeted closing date of August 15, 2022 to October 17, 2022 (the "Closing Date").
Benzinga
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years
Northwest Natural Holdings Company is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually. American States Water Company has a amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are...
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OM, U and MOLN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
LAW・
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2022
• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022
B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
3 High-Yield REITs Paying Monthly Dividends
Income investors love their dividends, but the one problem with most dividend-paying stocks is that the dividends are only paid quarterly, making it difficult for some investors to budget for regular bills like rent and utilities. However, a number of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks solve this problem by sending out 12 monthly dividend payments per year.
