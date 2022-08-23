Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 23, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTOO, GTGEF, (FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces that pursuant to the news release dated July 7, 2022 in connection with the acquisition of the additional oil and gas properties (the "HEXP Assets") located in the Permian Basin in Cochran County, Texas (the "Transaction"), the Company signed an amendment to the agreement with the sellers of the HEXP Assets on August 22, 2022 extending the previously announced targeted closing date of August 15, 2022 to October 17, 2022 (the "Closing Date").

