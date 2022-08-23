Read full article on original website
uab.edu
Canon receives 2022 Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumni Award
Cheri L. Canon, M.D., professor and department chair in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s Department of Radiology, has been named 2022 Ashbel Smith Distinguished Alumni Award recipient by the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston John Sealy School of Medicine Alumni Association Board of Trustees.
UAB’s Collegiate Recovery Community Welcomes Blazers to the Fall 2022 Semester
UAB's Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) welcomes all Blazers to five special events to kick off the semester. Connect with peers and learn how the CRC supports Blazers in improving their relationship to substances. On August 23, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the first Collegiate Recovery Community meeting of the...
UAB goes for the green at The World Games
The World Games 2022 was hosted in various sites across the city of Birmingham, and one of the venues included the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s University Recreation Center. Here, spectators watched athletes from across the globe go for the gold medal in racquetball and squash, while also helping UAB Sustainability go for the green through their zero-waste initiative.
Faculty named AANA Fellows
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing faculty have been named Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, a reflection of their contributions in the areas of clinical practice, education, research and professional advocacy that are deemed consistent with the high standards of the organization. Associate Professor...
Show your Blazer spirit and “Be Seen in Green”
The UAB Bookstore and UAB Athletics Fan Shop sell licensed gear online, as do retailers such as Yellowhammer Creative, the College Football Store, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanatics, J2 Sport and Kohl’s. Buy merch in person at these local locations: three Academy Sports and Outdoors stores, three Dick’s Sporting...
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band live in concert at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Sept. 16
The 8 p.m. concert is presented by UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $48, $58 and $68. A limited number of $10 student tickets are available, as well as a discount for UAB employees of $15 off the purchase of two tickets. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit AlysStephens.org or call 205-975-2787.
