Champions League draw: When is it and who can Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham play?

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Uea9_0hRXFvQc00

The Champions League group stage draw will take place on 25 August where clubs will set out to take the trophy from current champions Real Madrid .

Carlo Ancelotti ’s team defeated Liverpool in the final last season and they will be keen to keep the title. And while there are many rivalries that play out in the European top flight, fans won’t see Premier League teams face one another until the knock-out stage.

This is because clubs from the same association cannot be drawn in the same group.

There are sure to be cracking matches this season but how can supporters watch the draw to see who their club will play? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The draw will take place on Thursday, 25 August at 5pm BST in Istanbul, Turkey.

What TV channel will it be on?

Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport who have the right to European football this season and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

Which teams are in it?

The teams have not all yet been confirmed with play-offs still to be competed but here is the list of teams so far:

  • Chelsea
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Tottenham
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Barcelona
  • Real Madrid
  • Sevilla
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Bayern Munich
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Leipzig
  • Leverkusen
  • Marseille
  • PSG
  • Porto
  • Sporting CP
  • Ajax
  • Club Brugge
  • Salzburg
  • Celtic
  • Shakhtar Donetsk

What are the pots?

These, again, will change once all the teams have been confirmed.

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus , Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shaktar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Celtic

When will the fixtures be?

There will be six match days in order for all the group matches to be played out. They will take place on 6/7 September, 13/14 September, 4/5 October, 11/12 October, 25/26 October and 1/2 November.

The round of 16 is due to take place over two legs on 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March 2023. The quarter-finals are in the diary on 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023 with the semi-final on 9/10 and 16/17 May 2023 and the final on 10 June 2023.

