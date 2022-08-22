Read full article on original website
Tan speaks to Maine Science Podcast about plant genetics
Ek Han Tan, assistant professor of plant genetics in the University of Maine’s School of Biology and Ecology, was featured on the Maine Science Podcast’s latest episode. Tan discussed his research about the plant genetics of potatoes. He described how he uses CRISPR for his research and how potato research is different from the similar work that has been done in corn.
UMaine News
Gosse leads NIH-funded study into how CPC inhibits immune cell function. Investigating how a common antibacterial ingredient in many foods, personal care, and cleaning products inhibits immune cell function that is harmful to human health is the focus of a National Institutes of Health-funded study at the University of Maine.
Research Learning Experiences return to UMaine this fall
The University of Maine is once again offering Research Learning Experiences — courses that allow first- and second-year students to engage in research and other forms of hands-on learning at the start of their college careers — this fall. About 400 students signed up to participate in UMaine’s...
Maine Business School
In this course, you will work closely with the MBS Internship Coordinator to identify your early career goals and get on track to secure a meaningful internship in your field of interest. Students in the course will learn about internships and how they can use them to gain professional experience.
UMaine Machias to screen ‘Voices from the Barrens’ Sept. 30 as premiere of Right to Food film series
The documentary “Voices from the Barrens: Native People, Blueberries and Sovereignty” will screen at the University of Maine at Machias Performing Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. to kick off a Maine-focused film series called The Right to Food. The screening will be followed by...
