ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PopSugar

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's Wedding Was Both a "Modern Family" and Bachelor Nation Reunion

The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family continue to stick together even though the cameras stopped rolling on "Modern Family" in 2020. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" in a small ceremony at Sunstone Winery in California's Santa Ynez Valley, and a large portion of the "Modern Family" cast showed up to support the bride. Among the cast members who were attendance were Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?

Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Mischa Barton
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Melinda Clarke
The Independent

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars

Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cooper Family Reunion
The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
TENNIS
shefinds

Reese Witherspoon Is A Vision In Ivory As Her Bead-Embellished Minidress Steals The Show On The 'Surface' Red Carpet

Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet premiere of her new show Surface in New York City this week and stunned in an ivory minidress with gold and silver beading detail. The Where The Crawdads Sing producer, 46, donned an exquisite custom Schiaparelli frock for the evening, and paired the piece with classic pointed-toe, white Christian Louboutin heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

A Modern Romance! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married 3 Years After Getting Engaged

<script class="optanon-category-C0004"> window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script>. From DMs to I Do’s! Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married. The 31-year-old Modern Family alum’s former costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the couple wed, sharing...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

A pitch-perfect romance! While Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private through the years, the twosome are basking in newlywed bliss. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It's not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Demi Lovato says it’s ‘not sexy’ to date older men after rumored Wilmer diss

Demi Lovato advised against dating older men amid rumors her song “29” is about ex Wilmer Valderrama. “If you’re a young girl and you think that it’s sexy or fun to date older men, it’s not OK unless you’re of age,” the former Disney Channel star, 30, said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to release … [this] single,” the “Camp Rock” alum told host Alexandra Cooper. “I think the message is so important.” Lovato made headlines earlier this month when she revealed the lyrics for “29,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elton John hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘restore her confidence in herself’

Elton John has said he hopes his new musical collaboration with Britney Spears will help “restore her confidence in herself”.Spears has not released an album for six years. After being released from her controversial conservatorship last year, she suggested that she was “scared of people and the business”.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” she wrote on Instagram last December. “I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’“So much wasted time to only embarrass...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy