Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...

