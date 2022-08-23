Read full article on original website
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's Wedding Was Both a "Modern Family" and Bachelor Nation Reunion
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family continue to stick together even though the cameras stopped rolling on "Modern Family" in 2020. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" in a small ceremony at Sunstone Winery in California's Santa Ynez Valley, and a large portion of the "Modern Family" cast showed up to support the bride. Among the cast members who were attendance were Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding Photo Album: See Their First 1st as Husband and Wife and More
A nice day for a white wedding! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had a beautiful ceremony to celebrate their love on Saturday, August 20. The bride, 31, wore a Vera Wang Haute wedding dress down the aisle where she and Adams, 38, were married by officiant Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Hyland's former Modern Family costar. The […]
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?
Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After 4 Years of Marriage
It’s over for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, have called it quits after four years of marriage, multiple sources tell Us. “They've been apart for many months now," a source says. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a […]
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
Demi Lovato Is ‘Really Happy’ in Her ‘Healthy’ Relationship With a Musician
Finding that someone special! Over two years after ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has moved on with a mystery musician. The Disney Channel alum, 29, is "really happy" in the "healthy relationship," a source tells Us Weekly. Lovato, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about the recent development in her personal life. […]
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look
Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire
Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
Reese Witherspoon Is A Vision In Ivory As Her Bead-Embellished Minidress Steals The Show On The 'Surface' Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet premiere of her new show Surface in New York City this week and stunned in an ivory minidress with gold and silver beading detail. The Where The Crawdads Sing producer, 46, donned an exquisite custom Schiaparelli frock for the evening, and paired the piece with classic pointed-toe, white Christian Louboutin heels.
A Modern Romance! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married 3 Years After Getting Engaged
Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship Timeline: Photos
A pitch-perfect romance! While Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private through the years, the twosome are basking in newlywed bliss. “I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It's not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if […]
Katy Perry Shares Photos from Her Adventures in Kentucky With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a trip to Kentucky while Bloom filmed a new movie. The "Fireworks" singer documented their time in the state earlier this year, sharing snapshots from various activities like trips to Walmart and painting sessions. Perry posted seven photos and three videos on Instagram, with...
Demi Lovato says it’s ‘not sexy’ to date older men after rumored Wilmer diss
Demi Lovato advised against dating older men amid rumors her song “29” is about ex Wilmer Valderrama. “If you’re a young girl and you think that it’s sexy or fun to date older men, it’s not OK unless you’re of age,” the former Disney Channel star, 30, said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to release … [this] single,” the “Camp Rock” alum told host Alexandra Cooper. “I think the message is so important.” Lovato made headlines earlier this month when she revealed the lyrics for “29,”...
Beau Ryan reveals what it was really like filming the latest season of The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race Australia host Beau Ryan has revealed what it was like filming the upcoming season in various different countries which all have unique Covid protocols. The ex-NRL star, 37, said it was business as usual as the crew developed contingencies to ensure they could handle any challenges they encountered.
Elton John hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘restore her confidence in herself’
Elton John has said he hopes his new musical collaboration with Britney Spears will help “restore her confidence in herself”.Spears has not released an album for six years. After being released from her controversial conservatorship last year, she suggested that she was “scared of people and the business”.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” she wrote on Instagram last December. “I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’“So much wasted time to only embarrass...
