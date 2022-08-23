Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 5 Desserts of The Yakima Valley
We all know Yakima has amazing food, delicious drinks, and phenomenal shops and goods. But have you really gotten a taste of the most delicious desserts in the Yakima valley? Let us be your guide, we found five places with some of the most amazing desserts for you to dive into.
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
Lightning Fires in The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
So far so good when it comes to wildfires in Yakima County say fire officials. Two big fires in the region kept firefighters busy earlier this year near Naches and in Kittitas County near Vantage. Both were doused and under control in a short amount of time because of the resources that were committed to fighting the flames. Because of a lack of other fires around the state officials were able to commit a lot of firefighters and other resources to fight the flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
Overdose Awareness Day Set for August 31 in Yakima
It's been a deadly year in Yakima so far with 48 people who have died from drug overdoses in Yakima County. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says he works with families who have been impacted and he speaks around the area to urge parents and others to do what they can to stop the overdoses.
Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday
Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District
Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0