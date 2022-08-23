ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri

NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
NIXA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Education
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon

There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
LINDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#K12#College
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

History museum announces walking and haunted tour dates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. Host John Sellars spoke about the upcoming walking and bus tours the museum will be hosting in the coming weeks including the haunted tours. “Those tours are a lot of fun. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Lawrence County Record

What drought? Dust Bowl was historic

Modern dry spell can’t compare with Dust Bowl says local who lived through it. Drought has hit Lawrence County hard this summer. Most of the county is currently experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, and two weeks earlier, the county was hit with extreme drought. Temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, combined with a lack of rainfall, caused several corn crops to fail and also took a toll on pastures where cattle normally graze.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
probrewer.com

Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters – 800 bbl for Sale

Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters - 800 bbl for Sale ( $500,000 ) • Four 25,000 gallon (800 bbl) fermentors, Model F cone bottom. • Manufactured by Paul Mueller Company, Springfield, MO. • Originally built for a large craft brewer in Washington state circa 1995. • 304 stainless...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy