Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri
NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead
Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
Missouri State Women’s Soccer beats SEMO for the first win of the season
Thursday afternoon the first year head coach Kirk Nelson and the MSU Women’s Soccer team looked to get their first win of the season while battling the SEMO Redhawks. They were able to get the job done, beating SEMO 2-0. In the third minute the Bears were able to...
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
East Texas Buc-ee’s Fans are Jealous of the News of Missouri Getting One Soon
There are a plethora of folks, including myself, who would love to have a Buc-ee's within our group of counties known as East Texas. The biggest rumors that have gone around are of a Buc-ee's coming to Interstate 20 in the Lindale area, possibly around Toll 49. To be honest, that would be a perfect spot. But while we daydream about having a Buc-ee's here, it was recently announced that Missouri will be getting their first taste of Beaver Nuggets soon.
First Missouri Buc-ee’s breaks ground
The highly anticipated Buc-ee's convenience store and gas station broke ground off of Mulroy Road, northeast of Springfield, Missouri.
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
“Can I recycle this?” If you have to ask, Springfield recycling says probably not
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Can this be recycled?” is a question many may ask themselves as they hover over their recycling bin holding a greasy pizza box, coffee cup or AA battery. If you have to ask and you don’t have the time to look up the answer, don’t recycle. Throw it away instead. Consumers often […]
History museum announces walking and haunted tour dates
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. Host John Sellars spoke about the upcoming walking and bus tours the museum will be hosting in the coming weeks including the haunted tours. “Those tours are a lot of fun. […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield, MO metro using data from Zillow. Click to see how your town ranks.
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Comedian John Crist makes a Springfield video asking “Is this a church or a weed shop?”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Comedian John Crist posted a video on his Facebook page challenging his viewers to guess whether the Springfield name of a building is a church or a weed shop. Crist is currently touring around the nation and stopped by Springfield’s Blue Room this past weekend. He opens the video, sitting in his […]
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
What drought? Dust Bowl was historic
Modern dry spell can’t compare with Dust Bowl says local who lived through it. Drought has hit Lawrence County hard this summer. Most of the county is currently experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, and two weeks earlier, the county was hit with extreme drought. Temperatures in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, combined with a lack of rainfall, caused several corn crops to fail and also took a toll on pastures where cattle normally graze.
Fact Finders: Will recreational marijuana impact auto insurance rates in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s comments on the recreational marijuana ballot issue are making headlines across the state. He says, “I think that thing’s a disaster.”. Since the issue is in the news, one of our viewers wrote, “I’m concerned that if the leisure...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates 20,000 pounds of food to Christian County food pantry
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 20,000 pounds of food to the Least of These food pantry serving Christian County. Least of These, Inc. is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. More than 8,000 people in Christian County live in poverty.
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters – 800 bbl for Sale
Lot of Four 25000 Gallon MUELLER Fermenters - 800 bbl for Sale ( $500,000 ) • Four 25,000 gallon (800 bbl) fermentors, Model F cone bottom. • Manufactured by Paul Mueller Company, Springfield, MO. • Originally built for a large craft brewer in Washington state circa 1995. • 304 stainless...
Springfield band asks for help to be the opening act in Hollywood concert
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local musicians, The Wandering Found, have a chance to be the opening act for Audacy’s 9th Annual We Can Survive concert set at the Hollywood Bowl. The Opening Act contest is a part of Audacy’s annual concert where 60 bands compete for the most votes to become the opening act for the […]
