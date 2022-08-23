Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Desserts of The Yakima Valley
We all know Yakima has amazing food, delicious drinks, and phenomenal shops and goods. But have you really gotten a taste of the most delicious desserts in the Yakima valley? Let us be your guide, we found five places with some of the most amazing desserts for you to dive into.
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
nbcrightnow.com
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
nbcrightnow.com
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Level 3 evacuations issued for Medicine Valley Road Fire in Yakima County
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in effect for people in the White Swan area as the Medicine Valley Road Fire spreads across 1,000 acres in Yakima County. According to Yakima County Fire District No. 5, immediate evacuation notices are in effect for the following...
Keeping safe in big fair crowds, advice from officials
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Friday and Saturday—the busiest days to head on over to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. As the weekend approaches, the ride lines get longer and the concert crowds get bigger. Anyone coming to the fair and rodeo should know these important safety tips. Safety tips...
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
nbcrightnow.com
Haystack burns in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and LOTS of land for animals to roam. If you've ever wanted a horse...
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
kpq.com
Lake Wenatchee Fires Now Over 2,500 Acres
Fire crews continue to battle the White River and Irving Peak fires northwest of Plain. According to the United States Forest Service, increasing winds have pushed both fires to a combined 2,522 acres. The Irving Peak Fire experienced the most growth and is now up to 1,536 acres. Both fires...
