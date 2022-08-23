Read full article on original website
Political Profile: Roger Picard, Candidate for State Senate in District 20
Roger Picard is a Democratic candidate for State Senator in District 20. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. Inflation is one of the major issues facing Rhode Islanders, especially the residents of Dist....
Political Profile: Arthur Corvese, Candidate for State Representative in District 55
Deputy Majority Leader Arthur Corvese is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 55. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest campaign issue is the continuation of the resurgence of the...
Political Profile: Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Candidate for State Rep. in District 46
Mary Ann Shallcross Smith is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 46. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The biggest political issue is the cost of gas, oil, food etc. It...
The Florida Primary Colors—“The Sunday Political Brunch”—August 28, 2022
I’m in South Florida for much-needed R&R. Could be karma, (because you know I don’t like to miss the big stuff), as I was also here for this past week’s critical Florida primary. As a former resident and reporter in this state, I loved being right in the middle of the action. Let’s “brunch” on that this week!
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
1,000 Free Trees Offered to Rhode Island Residents
The state and a group of environmental groups are offering 1,000 trees at no cost to Rhode Islanders, and registration is open now. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM), along with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this fall through the Energy-Saving Trees program.
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $2.5 Million
This week, GoLocal features a collection of homes provided by the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International that fall in the price range of about $2.5 million. These homes are consistent in luxury and amenities, but vary widely in lifestyle. To get pricing on your home, CLICK HERE. Listed...
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms With Flooding Possible in RI Friday, According to NWS
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Rhode Island for Friday afternoon and evening. According to NWS, "Some storms may become severe with damaging wind the primary threat. Large hail is also possible along with a low risk for an isolated tornado." Hazardous Weather Outlook.
