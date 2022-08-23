ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
1,000 Free Trees Offered to Rhode Island Residents

The state and a group of environmental groups are offering 1,000 trees at no cost to Rhode Islanders, and registration is open now. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM), along with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this fall through the Energy-Saving Trees program.
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $2.5 Million

This week, GoLocal features a collection of homes provided by the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International that fall in the price range of about $2.5 million. These homes are consistent in luxury and amenities, but vary widely in lifestyle. To get pricing on your home, CLICK HERE. Listed...
