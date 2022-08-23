Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
Michigan State basketball to host EJ Walker on unofficial visit
Tom Izzo has been hot on the recruiting trail, landing one of the best 2023 recruiting classes in the country. Now, Izzo is starting to piece together his 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. According to a report, Izzo will be hosting EJ Walker, one of the top prospects in the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ volleyball team sweeps Golddiggers, gets second win
LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood 3-0 Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20. “We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”
Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska
After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What did the Gophers learn from New Mexico State's opener?
A freshman quarterback and a better-than-advertised run defense could be issues on Thursday night.
Barstow High to rename 2 campus streets in honor of former football coach, band director
Barstow Unified School District will rename two streets on its high school campus in coming months to honor a former football coach and band director who both left local legacies after passing away in recent years. The renamings will be dedicated to Barstow High School's former head football coach Art Davis and former band...
iheart.com
New Era Begins In Central Iowa High School Football
(Undated) -- A new era is beginning for central Iowa high school football. Eleven teams make up the new Iowa Alliance Athletic Conference. The new conference has two divisions: The South division includes: East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, Roosevelt, and Ottumwa. The North includes Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, and Waterloo East.
Michigan State football to 'stripe the stadium' against Western Michigan
Michigan State will open their 2022 season this Friday, September 2nd, against Western Michigan at home inside of Spartan Stadium. Staying with the trend of keeping fans involved with the game, and knowing the big role a crowd can play in having homefield advantage, Michigan State will be striping out the stadium for the game against the Broncos.
