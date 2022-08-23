ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
Black Hills Pioneer

Broncs’ volleyball team sweeps Golddiggers, gets second win

LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood 3-0 Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20. “We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”
LEAD, SD
The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
iheart.com

New Era Begins In Central Iowa High School Football

(Undated) -- A new era is beginning for central Iowa high school football. Eleven teams make up the new Iowa Alliance Athletic Conference. The new conference has two divisions: The South division includes: East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, Roosevelt, and Ottumwa. The North includes Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, and Waterloo East.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy