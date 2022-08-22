Read full article on original website
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation cuts ribbon on new Catoosa Tag Office
CATOOSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon and celebrated the grand opening of a new Catoosa Tag Office. The tribe broke ground on the new facility located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue in 2020. The new space is approximately 5,100 square feet, has a larger lobby than the previous facility, along with more parking and a total of 12 service windows, two of which are accessible for those with disabilities.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation Remember the Removal Bike Ride 2023 applications available
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride, which retraces the northern route of the Trail of Tears over a span of three weeks. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 9. Cherokee Nation citizens between the ages of 16 and...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening celebration for its newest tourism destination, the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center, located in Vinita just off iconic Route 66. The facility represents an investment of $5 million into the Vinita community. Named in honor of...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Barrels, barricades return to I-40
After what must have seemed like forever for motorists, the familiar orange barrels and barricades were finally removed on I-40 between U.S. 59 in Sallisaw and the Carlisle community west of Vian following completion of a pavement rehabilitation project by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). But life without the bottleneck created by lane closures was short-lived for Sequoyah…
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
oknursingtimes.com
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING
This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
Fire destroys Owasso business office, crews investigate cause
OWASSO, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an Owasso business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of 86th and Memorial, around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. The flames forced crews to close the nearby intersection while they...
kosu.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
Human remains found at Beaver Lake
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
KTUL
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
