Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation cuts ribbon on new Catoosa Tag Office

CATOOSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon and celebrated the grand opening of a new Catoosa Tag Office. The tribe broke ground on the new facility located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue in 2020. The new space is approximately 5,100 square feet, has a larger lobby than the previous facility, along with more parking and a total of 12 service windows, two of which are accessible for those with disabilities.
CATOOSA, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Cherokee County, OK
Cherokee, OK
Cherokee County, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Barrels, barricades return to I-40

After what must have seemed like forever for motorists, the familiar orange barrels and barricades were finally removed on I-40 between U.S. 59 in Sallisaw and the Carlisle community west of Vian following completion of a pavement rehabilitation project by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). But life without the bottleneck created by lane closures was short-lived for Sequoyah…
SALLISAW, OK
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING

This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
TULSA, OK
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
MUSKOGEE, OK

