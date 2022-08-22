CATOOSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon and celebrated the grand opening of a new Catoosa Tag Office. The tribe broke ground on the new facility located at 400 N. 161st E. Avenue in 2020. The new space is approximately 5,100 square feet, has a larger lobby than the previous facility, along with more parking and a total of 12 service windows, two of which are accessible for those with disabilities.

CATOOSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO