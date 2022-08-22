ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Applications open for race, ethnicity cluster hire

A round of applications for faculty members whose research area focuses on race and ethnicity is open, the Office of the Provost announced. Through the race and ethnicity cluster hire initiative, Washington University in St. Louis aims to build a world-class research program on race. Applications for tenured/tenure-track faculty positions on the Danforth Campus across a range of fields, with a focus on the study of race and ethnicity, are encouraged. Applications are due by Oct. 3.
Diversity, equity, inclusion a pillar of Neuroscience Research Building

Woven into the design of the Neuroscience Research Building under construction on the Washington University Medical Campus is an intangible yet still very real pillar deemed as important as the 6,500 truckloads of concrete used to reinforce the high-rise. The pillar is a holistic philosophy of diversity, equity and inclusion...
‘I feel really supported’

The images are monumental and dreamlike. A woman leans forward, regal in a billowing dress. Identical figures wrest striped leggings from a chaotic pile. Twisting locks erupt, untamable as flame. In “Source of All Hair, Wearer of All Socks” (2022), artist Sam Modder — a recent alumna of the Sam...
University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students

Washington University in St. Louis has established a Flood Crisis Fund to assist employees and students who incurred financial costs related to flooding in the region in late July and early August. Eligible employees and students can submit an online application through Sept. 9 for a one-time payment to cover...
Goodhill receives grant to monitor neurons in brain during sleep, wake

Although sleep consumes one-third of our lives and is a common feature among all animals, how the brain orchestrates sleep remains largely unexplained. To fill in this knowledge gap, Geoffrey Goodhill, professor of developmental biology and of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues will track each cell in the brain as it cycles between waking and sleep states. The goal is to identify the fundamental principles governing sleep at the whole-brain scale and how they are disrupted in sleep disorders.
He receives NSF grant for new wastewater tech

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $390,261 to Zhen “Jason” He, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering. He is working to create a a more economically viable, sustainable waste conversion technology to recoup resources from...
Obituary: Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

Joseph Reid Jr., who worked as a master carpenter at Washington University in St. Louis for 42 years, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Branson, Mo. He was 72. A U.S. Army veteran, Reid worked as a carpenter in Facilities Planning & Management from 1976 until his retirement in 2018.
BRANSON, MO

