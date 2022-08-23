Read full article on original website
MCPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting man on lawnmower during police chase
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mountain City man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly evading police and nearly hitting a man on a lawnmower with a vehicle on Thursday. According to a post from the Mountain City Police Department (MCPD), Sergeant T. Brown saw a vehicle traveling on Roan Creek Road with no visible […]
supertalk929.com
Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport
A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
elizabethton.com
Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn
A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City: Couple arrested after purchasing car from dealership with worthless check
A man from Johnson City and a woman from Jonesborough were both arrested after reportedly purchasing a car from a local dealership with a worthless check. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Roy and Jessica Killion bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Wallace Imports with a personal check.
993thex.com
Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash
Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
WATE
14-year-old boy dies at hospital after Douglas Lake drowning incident
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old boy who was a student at Jefferson County High School has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO identified the boy as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White...
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County.
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
Woman flown to hospital after being rescued from Tuesday night fire in Meadowview
MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday night in the Meadowview community of Washington County, Virginia. Firefighters with the Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments responded to the 29000 block of Walker Lane around 9:15 p.m. A female who was rescued from the fire was flown to […]
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
Warrant issued for suspect in Morristown hit-and-run that killed toddler
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend. The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Police believe Mendez was driving a […]
53-Year-Old Brian Marcum Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
The Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported a fatal crash in Morristown. According to the officials, the motorcycle crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wvlt.tv
Tazewell police looking for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
