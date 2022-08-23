ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

supertalk929.com

Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport

A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash

Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Warrant issued for suspect in Morristown hit-and-run that killed toddler

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant has been issued for a man who police believe was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run that killed a Morristown toddler over the weekend. The Morristown Police Department has charged Walter Noe Mendez with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. Police believe Mendez was driving a […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Tazewell police looking for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
TAZEWELL, TN

