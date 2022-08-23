Read full article on original website
Scott Brokerage
5d ago
What did she promote that's contraband? Did she bring it into the prison? Who did she promote it to? What is the law she broke? This vague "report" was a waist for me rto read.
Reply(1)
4
Two Shot in the Bronx, One Dead
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police today said two men were shot...
norwoodnews.org
Williamsbridge: Search for Man after Unprovoked Assault at Gun Hill Road Subway
The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photo who is sought regarding an assault that occurred in Williamsbridge. It was reported to police that on Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 00.15 a.m., the victim, a 28-year-old man, was sitting aboard a southbound line 2 subway at the East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road subway station, when an unidentified male individual approached him, and without being provoked, struck him with a bag full of food.
NY1
Violent weekend in the Bronx with deadly shootings
Several deadly shooting took place in the Bronx this weekend. Karlene Miller of Williamsbridge had a perfect and elevated view from her porch of a deadly crime scene investigation just steps away from her home of the last seven years. “It’s scary!” Miller said. “It makes you nervous, very nervous!”...
fox5ny.com
1 dead in Bronx triple shooting
NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
NBC New York
Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD
A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.
bronx.com
Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
nyspnews.com
State Police are investigating an assault that occurred on a bus traveling on the Thruway in Orange County.
Newburgh, NY - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., State Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred on a bus traveling southbound on I-87, in the town of Newburgh. The commercial bus was traveling from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers...
bronx.com
Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
VIDEO: Lasers, bullets fly as carjacking victims fight back in Upper Manhattan
The NYPD released wild video on Friday showing two victims fighting back against three armed thieves who attempted to carjack them in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
69-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Outside Bronx Pizzeria
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of...
NBC New York
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Bronx man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting trans woman
A Bronx supreme court justice sentenced a man who fatally shot a transgender woman at a Fordham Heights basketball court in 2020 to 22 years in prison, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Late Night NYC Shootings Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured
At least two people are dead and three more are injured in a pair of late-night shootings in New York City Saturday night. The New York City Police Department said that a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were ambushed while sitting in the car just after midnight near the Bronx. The woman was fatally shot in the head and the “uncooperative” man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital—though no arrests have been made in the incident. Hours later, police took a 22-year-old into custody pending charges in connection with the 4 a.m. shooting in the Bronx where three men were shot following a dispute—and 22-year-old Joshua Thomas was killed. Another 22-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 25-year-old was hit in the left leg. Read it at New York Post
Victim in robbery spree ran to help beaten NYPD officer in Bronx
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said. Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked on Olmstead Avenue. He was with a neighbor’s young child […]
Queens man arrested for illegal gun arsenal is MTA supervisor
The MTA confirmed Wednesday that a Queens man who was arrested earlier this week after police discovered a massive arsenal of illegal guns at his home is a supervisor for the transit agency.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
