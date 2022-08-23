Read full article on original website
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
State Police are investigating an assault that occurred on a bus traveling on the Thruway in Orange County.
Newburgh, NY - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., State Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred on a bus traveling southbound on I-87, in the town of Newburgh. The commercial bus was traveling from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers...
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 12:48 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway westbound east of exit 13 in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Khalil Jones, 25 years-old of East Meadow, NY, was driving his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle...
