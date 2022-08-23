Read full article on original website
Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression
OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds
BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu: Military Campaign in Ukraine 'Deliberately' Slowed to Reduce Civilian Casualties
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that the slowing pace of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine was deliberate, and driven by the need to reduce civilian casualties. Speaking at a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Shoigu said: "Everything is...
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
Russia Detains Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Workers for Handing Ukraine Information
(Reuters) -Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday. The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had...
Putin Orders Russian Army to Expand as Battlefield Failures, Corruption Roil the Military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian army to increase its total number of active-duty troops, a clear recognition of the devastating realities of the deadly quagmire the Kremlin created for itself in Ukraine six months after it began its invasion. [. READ:. Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Daria...
Analysis-China's Navy Begins to Erase Imaginary Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - For nearly 70 years an imagined line running down the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China has helped keep the peace but the so-called median line is looking increasingly meaningless as China's modernised navy asserts its strength. China has never officially recognised the line that a U.S....
U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
Putin Says Forest Fires Could Worsen in European Russia, Far East
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east. Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".
Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
Russia-Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid, says state operator – live
Energoatom says all reactors are off grid; US says Russia turning plant into ‘active war zone’
Zelenskiy Says He and Biden Discussed Next Steps in War Against Russia
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had "a great conversation" with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday and thanked him for his support in the war against Russia. "We discussed Ukraine's further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and (the) importance of holding Russia...
Xiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce electric cars - Bloomberg News
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) is in talks with Beijing Automotive Group Co (1958.HK) to collaborate on producing electric vehicles (EV), Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Distribution of Chinese Funds by Solomon Islands PM Raises Questions
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands Prime Minister's office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated. Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands' diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing...
On This Day: 19th Amendment goes into effect
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. In 1964, Democrats nominated U.S. President Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey. They won easily in November.
Asian Film Studios and Location Incentives Growing Hand in Hand
Film studios in Asia-Pacific are expanding the scale of their operations and want location incentives to keep pace. “Incentives are fundamental, they are an expectation [of production managers] and having one is no longer a USP,” said Rashid Karim, CEO of Iskandar Malaysia Studios. He was speaking at the Content Asia summit conference in Bangkok on Thursday. The IMS facility opened ten years ago around the same time as Malaysia introduced a location production incentive scheme. These days, the scheme offers a generous 35% uncapped rebate. But since the scheme launched, rival locations in the Asian region including Thailand, India and Mongolia...
