vallejosun.com
Vallejo hires dedicated manager to coordinate homelessness response
VALLEJO – As Vallejo continues to grapple with multiple housing issues, including repeated delays with opening a homeless navigation center, city leaders have looked within and tapped assistant to the city manager Natalie Peterson to serve as the city’s new houselessness manager. Peterson will be tasked with developing...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch City Leaders Pass Ordinance to Limit Rent Increases
City leaders in Antioch late Tuesday passed a new rent stabilization ordinance that places a cap on rent hikes, but they have yet to decide on precisely what that cap will be. The Antioch City Council voted for the rent cap after tenants advocates called for a 3% annual cap or limiting increases to 60% of the consumer price index. But council members did not vote on specific numbers.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Allyssa Victory Demands Oakland Put Her On Oakland Mayoral Ballot, Filed Complaint
Here’s the Zennie62 vlog report, followed by my interview with Ms. Victory, an exclusive to Zennie62Media. Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. Here’s the livestream interview:. Allyssa Victory Demands Oakland Put Her On Oakland Mayoral...
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
Concord City Council approves license plate-reading cameras
CONCORD (BCN) – The Concord City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $789,187 for 65 license plate-reading cameras and accompanying software around the city, with the information gathered from the cameras controlled by the police department. Most East Bay law enforcement departments already use similar systems, and the council made obtaining one a […]
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
Major figure in SF government bribery case to be sentenced; new info uncovered from court documents
Prosecutors say former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru's corruption unfolded more damage to the public's trust in government. Ahead of the sentencing, we're getting a clear picture of just how the scheme worked -- how much money and how many people were involved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
indybay.org
Rent Strike: Merritt on 3rd Tenants Demand Repairs, Refuse Rent
Oakland, CA — Tenants of 180-unit Oakland apartment building Merritt on 3rd are collectively refusing rent Sept. 1 until the landlord meets demands related to chronic habitability issues. The Merritt on 3rd Tenant Council and Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC) present speakers and banners at a rally at the...
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California woman sues Kaiser, says health insurer illegally charged her for COVID-19 test
A San Rafael-based law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, saying the health care giant is billing its members for COVID-19 tests despite mandates prohibiting those charges during the federal public health emergency. The law firm Seeger Devine said in the lawsuit that Kaiser member Faye Getubig requested...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Kaiser Lawsuit, Expired Test Kits, Long-term COVID
Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for taking COVID tests. Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We...
Fraudsters steal $15,000 from Bay Area man's EDD card, Bank of America says 'no error occurred'
But the worst part he says? He saw three large money transfers...had gone into three separate bank accounts.
Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges
PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
NBC Bay Area
Community Members Take Safety Into Their Own Hands Following Deadly Shooting in Little Saigon
Oakland's Asian American community is mourning once again after loosing yet another member of their community. The city's Chinatown and Little Saigon neighborhoods said they are tired of family and friends being victimized and targeted by violence, and have decided to implement new efforts to make the areas safer. Dr....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DA: Over 70% of offenders released on $0 bail in one California county were re-arrested
People released from jail under Yolo County’s “$0 bail” policy went on to be re-arrested 70% of the time, according to a new report released by the District Attorney’s Office. In April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Judicial Council took the...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
