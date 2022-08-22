PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...

14 HOURS AGO