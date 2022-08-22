ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

vallejosun.com

Vallejo hires dedicated manager to coordinate homelessness response

VALLEJO – As Vallejo continues to grapple with multiple housing issues, including repeated delays with opening a homeless navigation center, city leaders have looked within and tapped assistant to the city manager Natalie Peterson to serve as the city’s new houselessness manager. Peterson will be tasked with developing...
VALLEJO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch City Leaders Pass Ordinance to Limit Rent Increases

City leaders in Antioch late Tuesday passed a new rent stabilization ordinance that places a cap on rent hikes, but they have yet to decide on precisely what that cap will be. The Antioch City Council voted for the rent cap after tenants advocates called for a 3% annual cap or limiting increases to 60% of the consumer price index. But council members did not vote on specific numbers.
ANTIOCH, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Concord City Council approves license plate-reading cameras

CONCORD (BCN) – The Concord City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $789,187 for 65 license plate-reading cameras and accompanying software around the city, with the information gathered from the cameras controlled by the police department. Most East Bay law enforcement departments already use similar systems, and the council made obtaining one a […]
CONCORD, CA
indybay.org

Rent Strike: Merritt on 3rd Tenants Demand Repairs, Refuse Rent

Oakland, CA — Tenants of 180-unit Oakland apartment building Merritt on 3rd are collectively refusing rent Sept. 1 until the landlord meets demands related to chronic habitability issues. The Merritt on 3rd Tenant Council and Tenant and Neighborhood Councils (TANC) present speakers and banners at a rally at the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino.  On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges

PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...

