As Carter’s Coffee Bar opens Broadway location, co-owner already planning expansion into Palmyra

muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 8-12, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert Brewer and Tammy Brewer of Pittsfield sold a 60.35-acre farm...
muddyrivernews.com
Open house for Ill. 57 improvements set for Sept. 1; upgrades city wants would cost $74.5 million
QUINCY — A summary of recommendations from the Illinois Department of Transportation for improvement on the Ill. 57 corridor south of Quincy shows three options for each of the three sections of the highway. However, when IDOT has an open house to discuss the options from 4 to 6...
speedonthewater.com
Black Thunder And Iguana Marine Group Team Up For Shootout Showcase And More
Fans of the Black Thunder Offshore sportboat brand can check out one of the Hannibal, Mo., V-bottom builder’s latest offerings firsthand tonight at the Shootout On The Strip exhibit backed by Waves and Wheels in advance of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout this weekend. The display, which will feature a 43GT Flat Deck model, is the product of a partnership between the well-known powerboat company and Iguana Marine Group, which has locations in Oklahoma and Missouri, including one at the Lake of the Ozarks.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
Pen City Current
Lee County Bank donates to Food Pantry
FORT MADISON - Lee County Bank employees held a silent auction in August to raise money to donate to the Fort Madison Food Pantry. The bank donated $1,215 to the pantry Wednesday morning.
muddyrivernews.com
MUDDY RIVER MINUTE: Sami Bearden
In 2017, Sami Bearden and two Quincy friends, Savana Santos and Sam Backoff, decided to head off to Nashville to pursue a dream. Their band, “Avenue Beat”, had performed locally and the three young ladies decided to see where their talents would take them. The band put out...
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
muddyrivernews.com
WIU Ag major matches Illinois State Fair record during Sale of Champions
MACOMB, Ill. – Not only did Western Illinois University senior agriculture major Ashtin Guyer, of Flat Rock, IL, show this year’s Illinois State Fair Grand Champion Market Steer, her entry also created a bidding war between Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and his wife, MK, to purchase her entry, “King,” which ended by matching a fair record of $105,000.
muddyrivernews.com
End of curbside recycling pickup could be near with City Council vote on revamped program next week
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will get its first look next week at a plan approved by the Central Services Committee on Monday to revamp the city’s recycling program. The committee also learned of possible changes to the citywide cleanup program this year and possible improvements to one of the city’s major streets that aren’t expected to happen for a few years.
muddyrivernews.com
Household hazardous waste collection event set for Oct. 8 now is canceled
QUINCY — Due to circumstances outside of the Adams County Health Department’s control, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event scheduled for Oct. 8 has been canceled. The incinerator used to dispose of collected chemicals is out of order. The contractor will not have the equipment fixed in time...
muddyrivernews.com
Siebers joins Schmiedeskamp law firm
QUINCY— The partners of Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP, 525 Jersey, have announced Quincy attorney Steven E. Siebers will be joining the firm as a partner on Sept. 1. Siebers grew up in Quincy and has been an established lawyer in the region since earning his law degree...
kchi.com
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
KTUL
Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 22, 2022
Timothy W Gicson (48) 7113 Timber Ridge Ctr for Fleeing to Elude and Disregard Traffic Control Device at 4th & Spring NTA 122. Jermaine Q Harper Jr (22) Homeless for FTA Possession of Meth and Driving While License Suspended at 1525 S 5th Lodged 130. David Levison reported the Kreepy...
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple
Prosecutors charged a Mexico, Missouri, man Monday with five felonies for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly couple. The post Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Bond set at $350,000 for man allegedly involved in weekend shooting
QUINCY — Judge Tad Brenner set a $350,000 bond for a Quincy man allegedly involved in a weekend shooting in Downtown Quincy where two people were wounded. Brendan M. Schroder, 18, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Monday where the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office charged him with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, which is a Class 1 felony.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
muddyrivernews.com
Retrial of Mendon man ends with guilty verdict in 2018 beating death of inmate; life in prison possible at January sentencing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A jury of six women and six men deliberated for about three hours on Tuesday afternoon before finding a former lieutenant at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling guilty on five counts in connection with the 2018 death of a 65-year-old inmate. Todd Sheffler,...
muddyrivernews.com
Vandalia, Mo., woman in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Vandalia, Mo., woman is in the Pike County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 54, west of Pittsfield, on a 2009 Jaguar at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After an investigation, a passenger, Danielle L. Adams, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
