As Carter’s Coffee Bar opens Broadway location, co-owner already planning expansion into Palmyra

Fans of the Black Thunder Offshore sportboat brand can check out one of the Hannibal, Mo., V-bottom builder’s latest offerings firsthand tonight at the Shootout On The Strip exhibit backed by Waves and Wheels in advance of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout this weekend. The display, which will feature a 43GT Flat Deck model, is the product of a partnership between the well-known powerboat company and Iguana Marine Group, which has locations in Oklahoma and Missouri, including one at the Lake of the Ozarks.

1 DAY AGO