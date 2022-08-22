Read full article on original website
Best Buy and Roku Partner for Season-Long Brand Integration in Idea House
Roku and Best Buy are expanding their long-running partnership with a brand integration in The Roku Channel's new original series Idea House: Mountain Modern.
As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure
The last five years haven't changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
Pinterest Taps Meta’s Stacy Malone as VP of Global Business Marketing
Meta senior director, global customer and business marketing Stacy Malone is switching platforms, joining...
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Boden, Hype, Reach Agency & More
This week, we saw agencies work to strengthen their industry expertise niches with strategic hires and promotions, uniquely positioning them as leaders within their service offerings. Dive in to see which all stars joined leading agencies this week. 62Above. 62Above hired Mison Henley as its new social media supervisor. Having...
BuzzFeed’s Eat Your Feed Fest Will Debut Within ComplexCon
BuzzFeed Inc. shared early details surrounding its inaugural Eat Your Feed Festival (EYFF), the first joint experiential offering from the company following its acquisition of Complex Media in December.
A Liquor Brand’s Challenge: When Marketing a New Spirit Requires Building an Entirely New Category
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the bestselling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon).
Friday Stir
-Creative agency Cactus has launched a new campaign for longtime client partner CommunityAmerica Credit Union with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The spot highlights the work that goes into every unbelievable moment, whether it’s winning games with the Kansas City Chiefs, studying for exams, buying a new house, or expanding a Kansas City business.
Clif Bar Partners With Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro to Inspire More Diversity in Nature
Though the pandemic has seen a boom in outdoor activity, particularly within U.S. national parks, it has also brought further into focus a lack of accessibility and inclusivity within the outdoors industry. And while the issue is certainly not new, it’s received increased scrutiny that outdoor retailers and brands are trying to finally address, including Clif Bar & Company.
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the CultureTap Academy Program
This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Weber Shandwick’s CultureTap Academy seeks out...
Wednesday Stir
-Minneapolis agency Haberman has launched a new campaign for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union to help grow its membership base. The integrated brand campaign, “Life Math,” connects common life events with the financial services people need to tackle them, including moving in together, expecting a baby and building a collection of memorabilia while giving back to the community, all with subtle upper Midwest humor.
Subscription Platform Zuora to Acquire Zephr in $44 Million Deal
The subscription management platform Zuora has reached an agreement to acquire Zephr, a company that provides personalized paywall software to publishers, for $44 million in an all-cash deal, Adweek has learned. The deal is expected to close in early September.
Will Arnett, Wondery and Amazon Amp Partner on Formula 1 Podcast
Amazon's audio livestreaming platform Amp announced its first-ever sports programming, under the brand Fast & Loose, premiering at the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand...
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
Macallan, Bentley Motors Rev Up Partnership to Produce the Sustainable 'Macallan Horizon'
British luxury car maker Bentley Motors and single malt Scotch brand The Macallan teamed up last year on a sustainability initiative focused on reducing their carbon footprints and changing how they source materials. The first product of that collaboration will be The Macallan Horizon, a limited-edition single malt whiskey in a novel horizontal bottle, which will be released in summer 2023.
Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data
Amid evolving trends and the loss of legacy identifiers, including the third-party cookie, brands and agencies are reframing how they think about data and data-driven marketing in a privacy-first world. In doing so, mobile data needs to take center stage, but not necessarily in the same way that it has...
Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement
People’s relationship with media—how they consume it, how they engage with it and what they take away from it—is constantly changing. When my parents came home from work, they’d turn on the TV, lean back and soak in everything they missed since reading the morning newspaper. They didn’t have smartphones feeding them alerts and updates in real time. They didn’t have internet browsers to shuffle between tabs to read the latest celebrity gossip, breaking news or five-ingredient weeknight dinners. A lot has changed since then.
Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Ghost Trails
Snap Inc.'s Snapchat+ premium subscription service gives subscribers access to a series of exclusive...
Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for Canadian restaurant chain Jack Astor's, by Toronto-based agency The Garden, promises that people can work from their patio while enjoying drinks and food. In a series of social videos for TikTok and Instagram, consumers pretend to be all over their work, when they're really working on a plate of nachos or sipping a beer. The "Work From Patio" campaign promotes a way to slack off with your Zoom with its new "Work From Patio" pod—a custom-built, soundproof booth, complete with a fake living room backdrop and "Best Employee" mug.
