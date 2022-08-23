Read full article on original website
Frank Schettini
5d ago
He is full of it!!!! I am new to Mississippi and I can't believe that the capital of the state is in such disarray. Potholes, boil water, city council fights, trash pick up, and our taxes are going up??? For what?? We need someone in office that would actually do something good for the city. NOT THIS GUY!!!!
Officials warn neighbors to prepare for expected flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still bracing for the possibility of major flooding in the next few days. The mayor is warning people in low-lying areas to evacuate. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) is holding discharge at the Reservoir at 60,000 cubic feet per second. But it could […]
WLBT
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
fox40jackson.com
Northeast Jackson residents react to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – As the Pearl River continues to rise and spill spilling over into neighborhoods, volunteers and city leaders are stepping up to lend a helping hand to residents whose homes are expected to be impacted. “I just say I can only do the best I can....
Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
fox40jackson.com
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows crested on Sunday. However, authorities say there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service, the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge...
WAPT
Well down, leading to low water pressure in areas of South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Areas of South Jackson were experiencing low, to no water pressure Friday morning. City officials said the well is down at the Maddox Road facility, and crews are working to make repairs. Because of the low water pressure, Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Tough Times To Sell’: Business Hurting Amid Jackson’s Ongoing Water Woes
JACKSON, Miss.—John Tierre can count the days since Jackson received a citywide boil water notice. He can count the money, too. Every day his restaurant, Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues on Farish Street, bleeds a little more profit thanks to a water crisis with no end in sight.
Is there still time to get out? Jackson, Mississippi, mayor responds
Jackson, Mississippi, mayor Chokwe Lumumba gives an update on the readiness level of his community as flood waters are expected to rise to a major flood stage.
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor ‘highly encouraging’ people to evacuate low-lying areas before flood
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee has declared a state of emergency and is “highly encouraging” people living in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately. The declaration, which was signed by the mayor on August 26, primarily impacts residents in the Harbor Pine Mobile Home Community off...
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
The mayor of Mississippi's biggest city urged residents to "get out now" on Saturday as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
WAPT
Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
WAPT
Pearl River at Jackson to crest lower than expected, according to PRVWSD
General Manager John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Sunday morning that the Pearl River at Jackson is expected to crest lower than the predicted 36' major flood stage. Officials with the PRVWSD began to discharge water out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir at 60,000 cubic...
Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson. The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall. Local assistance might be […]
More water discharged from Barnett Reservoir on Saturday
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold the discharge at the Barnett Reservoir to 60,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) for at least 12 hours. The lake current stands at 298.29 feet above mean sea […]
Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
WAPT
Power outage at Jackson well water facility leaves Presidential Hills without water
JACKSON, Miss. — A power outage at one of Jackson's well water facilities has left residents in an area of northwest Jackson without water. Water service was restored to residents in the Presidential Hills community before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials.
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the...
