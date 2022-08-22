Read full article on original website
Related
msueagles.com
Football Eagles Head to Macon for Week Zero Season Opener at Mercer
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, ESPN+ AND AUDIO) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State opens its 93rd season of collegiate football versus nationally-ranked Mercer on Saturday. Kickoff at Five Star Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game marks the 10th consecutive season the Eagles...
msueagles.com
Football's Weekly Accolades Continue to Honor Past Standouts
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State football head coach Rob Tenyer started a trend several seasons ago by naming the program's weekly awards for past football standouts. That trend continues this fall as the Eagles honor five alums who made significant impacts while they played for the Blue and Gold. The...
msueagles.com
Soccer Heads East on I-64 to Face Regional Rival Marshall Thursday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After finishing 1-1-0 in their first two home matches, the Morehead State soccer team will head for Huntington Thursday for a showdown with the Marshall Thundering Herd. Head CoachChris Fox noted that the team is looking forward to the upcoming trip. "We're excited for...
Comments / 0