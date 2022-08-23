ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Seventeen and One Year Later

Andreanecia Morris Executive Director Housing NOLA. The last seventeen years have seen so many things change in New Orleans. At one point, we were the fastest growing city in America, but today our failure to guarantee housing has made staying impossible. In the ten years after Hurricane Katrina, the flood waters receded and over 88,000 subsidized homes and apartment were either built or rehabbed—with most of those homes going to people whose lives had been upended by Hurricane Katrina and found themselves without a home. Today, we still need to bring home over 55,000 people and we’re no closer to getting there than we were on the 10th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Last year Hurricane Ida reminded us of how vulnerable and unprepared we were to deal with our changing climate. The vulnerabilities that were exposed during Hurricane Katrina and Rita haven’t gone away. We’ve just built new homes and different opportunities on top of an incredibly shaky system.
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
Sister Jean
Christ
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
Covington City Council member Peter Lewis accused of insurance fraud

Covington City Council member Peter Lewis was booked Thursday on one count of felony insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. Lewis, 44, is accused of providing false information about his employment status to support a long-term disability claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America, according to a news release from State Police Troop L.
National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans

The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
