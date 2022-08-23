Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Newell: Cantrell recall will succeed if organized right
The recall petition to remove LaToya Cantrell from the New Orleans Mayor’s Office can succeed in getting the more than 53,342 signatures it needs, if it is handled the right way.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell cements her legacy of utter ineptitude
Many waited with anticipation when Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she would address the issues around her appearance in juvenile court, her travels and her obligations as mayor. The city was curious to hear if she would actually take ownership or even a
Victim's mother also disputes Cantrell's assertion she 'showed love' to victims
The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s news conference to explain why she appeared in court with the family of a convicted juvenile offender during sentencing, one of the victim’s mother’s is telling her story.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student
METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials confirm a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student this past Tuesday (Aug. 23). The move comes after a mother of a school student posted a viral photo to Facebook showing an adult grabbing...
ladatanews.com
Seventeen and One Year Later
Andreanecia Morris Executive Director Housing NOLA. The last seventeen years have seen so many things change in New Orleans. At one point, we were the fastest growing city in America, but today our failure to guarantee housing has made staying impossible. In the ten years after Hurricane Katrina, the flood waters receded and over 88,000 subsidized homes and apartment were either built or rehabbed—with most of those homes going to people whose lives had been upended by Hurricane Katrina and found themselves without a home. Today, we still need to bring home over 55,000 people and we’re no closer to getting there than we were on the 10th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Last year Hurricane Ida reminded us of how vulnerable and unprepared we were to deal with our changing climate. The vulnerabilities that were exposed during Hurricane Katrina and Rita haven’t gone away. We’ve just built new homes and different opportunities on top of an incredibly shaky system.
TMZ.com
'Katrina Babies' Doc Shows How Hurricane Created PTSD, Violence Among Children
Director Edward Buckles Jr. is taking a unique look at the lasting effects of Hurricane Katrina ... looking at the disaster through the lens of children who were traumatized by it. The film's director and New Orleans native joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and talked about the lingering trauma...
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
ladatanews.com
Dr. Adierah Berger Elevated to International High School of New Orleans’ Next CEO and Head of School
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Adierah Berger has been named CEO and Head of School for the International High School of New Orleans’ by the Board of Trustees of the Voices for International Business and Education (VIBE). Dr. Berger was chosen from a large and impressive pool of candidates. Previously, Dr. Berger served as IHSNO’s principal for 9 years.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
NOLA.com
New Orleans gymnast makes the leap to competing with Fisk University's team, the first at a HBCU
After years of arduous training and competition, Lyndsi Callier, a local Level 10 gymnast, is making history by joining the first women’s artistic gymnastic team to be formed at a Historically Black College and University, at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. While this is a landmark moment for Fisk,...
NOLA.com
Covington City Council member Peter Lewis accused of insurance fraud
Covington City Council member Peter Lewis was booked Thursday on one count of felony insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. Lewis, 44, is accused of providing false information about his employment status to support a long-term disability claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America, according to a news release from State Police Troop L.
L'Observateur
Angelique’s Baking Co. brings sweet treats & lunch options to Vacherie
LAPLACE — Kayla Mitt’s dream of becoming a business owner started when she was a little girl with an Easy Bake Oven. Now she is the owner of Angelique’s Baking Co., located in the TPP Plaza at 2859 E. Highway 20 in Vacherie. A grand opening and...
foodgressing.com
National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans
The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
Mayor Cantrell defends decision to travel to France, support teen carjacking suspect in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference to address recent decisions she made to travel to France and support a juvenile accused of carjackings in court.
WDSU
Akili Academy parents hold rally after two school bus incidents
NEW ORLEANS — Parents of Akili Academy students say they are scared to send their kids to class. This comes after two major incidents on a school bus in the span of one week. One incident involved a 12-year-old student who waved a gun outside a school bus, and...
