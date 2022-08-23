Jim was born on the Schlough family farm September 14, 1931, during the widespread Depression. His family moved to Connersville, WI and lived in a lean-to on the side of a feed mill. There, their trucking business improved, and a new house was built. They eventually became a family of seven with two girls and three boys. On the family farm, Jim was able to have cattle of his own and started with a $25 registered Holstein calf. In his late teens, Jim bought his own farm, which was maintained by a couple through his Army and college years, and eventually purchased it from him.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO