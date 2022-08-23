Read full article on original website
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
Whitewater Unified School District Staff Kick-Off – Monday @ 7:15 a.m. Members of the Whitewater School Board will be attending the 2022 WUSD Staff Kick-Off at Whitewater High School on Monday, August 29, 2022 beginning at 7:15 a.m. A quorum of the School Board may be present; however, the Board will not be conducting any business during the event.
Dog Owners: Get Your Camera Ready to Enter your Dog in the Kiwanis “Top Dog” Contest on Sept. 10 – Dogs with the Most Votes Win Prizes
Editor’s Note: This information was provided by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club. The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Top Dog fundraising contest kicks off September 10, when all dog owners are encouraged to submit cute photos of their dogs. Participants will vote for the cutest and/or coolest dog and the dogs with the most votes will win a prize.
Obituary: Leo F. “Pete” Bolchen, 76
Leo F. “Pete” Bolchen, age 76, passed away Wednesday, August 24, while battling pancreatic cancer. Pete was born to Leo J. and Eleanor (Smart) Bolchen of Mauston, WI, on January 18, 1946. He graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston and Madison Barber School. His apprenticeship took him to Whitewater, where he met and then married his wife Kathy (Lothary) Bolchen in 1968.
WHS Class of 1957 Reunion – Aug. 20, 2022 at 841 Brewhouse
Whitewater High School Class of 1957 Reunion – Aug. 20, 2022 at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater. Ann (Kearns) Warner, Nancy (Riedel) Cole, Sandra Rae (Fisher) Madsen, Eloise (Wendell) Natalizio, Marilynne (Benes) Albrecht, Arlene (Geske) Trewyn, Wayne Congdon. Row 2 (Left to right) James Dehler, Jerry Vannoy, Tom Kraus, John...
20th Annual Dirk Seibold Alumni Cross Country Meet Held Saturday
The Whippet Cross Country Teams kicked their race schedule off Saturday, August 27, on the campus of UW-Whitewater. It was the 20th edition of the Dirk Seibold Alumni Meet. The weather was terrific for August and the course is challenging – a great combination! It’s the first rust buster of the year for the kids as they embark on their 2022 season.
