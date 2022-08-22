ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Game Changing Speed

Oklahoma's recruiting in recent weeks has largely centered around defense. But one player that has drawn a lot of attention for quite some time on the offensive side of the ball is Converse (Texas) Judson Rivals250 wide receiver Anthony Evans. The receiver with legitimate 10.27-second 100-meter speed came down to an Oklahoma-Georgia battle and the Sooners pulled off a late surprise.
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Oklahoma pulls off last-minute stunner, lands four-star WR Anthony Evans

Despite all of the momentum as recent as this afternoon being in favor of Georgia for Converse (Texas) Judson four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans, Oklahoma came from behind on Friday to secure a commitment from one of the fastest offensive playmakers in the country. Evans said that he had his...
NORMAN, OK
Scarlet Nation

Ozaeta Goes All In

Few players saw their recruitment take a bigger turn in a shorter amount of time than Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta. The 6-foot-6, 296-pound prospect, who was born in Oklahoma, went from something of a quiet Oklahoma target to having a Sooner offer in less than a week.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy