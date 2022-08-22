ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Another off-duty NYPD officer mugged days before cop was beaten unconscious

NEW YORK — A rampaging robbery crew mugged an off-duty NYPD cop days before another off-duty officer was beaten unconscious in a similar incident. Cops said they’re trying to determine the Manhattan heist early last Friday was committed by the same violent crew who left another off-duty cop hospitalized with a cracked skull on Tuesday in the Bronx.
Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Woman, man shot in Queens; police probe possible connection

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Queens, according to police, who were probing whether the incidents that left the two victims wounded were connected. The female victim, 28, was shot in the right arm and right leg while on Hollis Avenue near 203rd Street around 10:30 […]
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby

A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
‘Much better’: Brutally beaten NYPD cop’s wife says, calls for justice

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s wife, Nadira Sherin, told PIX11 News he is doing “much better; he is conscious, eating and talking.”  As his condition continues to improve at a Bronx hospital, detectives continue hunting down the four young men responsible for putting him there. New video showed them before and after […]
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
Victim in robbery spree ran to help beaten NYPD officer in Bronx

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said. Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked on Olmstead Avenue. He was with a neighbor’s young child […]
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY

