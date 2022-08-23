ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Pennsylvania Ave#Road Rage#Mercedes#Crimestoppers
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Two women steal lottery ticket display case from store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are working on identifying a suspect who stole an entire lottery ticket display case from a convenience store. Police say two individuals, one of which police already identified, went into a convenience store near NW 30th and Portland and stole a lottery ticket display case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy