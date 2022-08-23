Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who stole 2 air compressors from OKC residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who stole two air compressors from a residence near SW 50th and Western. Police say the man in the above images stole two air compressors from a home on Aug. 17 before he fled in a white sedan.
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect leads police on chase after auto burglary in OKC, officials say
- Advertisement - Suspect leads police on chase after auto burglary in OKC, officials say. On Saturday, a suspect led officials on a chase near Interstate 40 and Rockwell Avenue after an auto burglary, police said. - Advertisement - Updated: 3:56 PM CDT Jun 11, 2022. - Advertisement - A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge
One person was booked on a first degree murder complaint Sunday and accused of shooting another in a conflict over a tent. The post Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest
A call for eviction help on Monday led to the shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. His partner was also shot trying to rescue Swartz. Oklahoma City police continue to investigate the timeline of events that took place that tragic day. Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley...
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
blackchronicle.com
UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
okcfox.com
Three people arrested after allegedly stealing mail from three different OKC residences
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were arrested after mail was allegedly stolen from three separate residences. Oklahoma City police assistance was requested from Yukon police following the recovery of stolen mail in a vehicle following a traffic stop. According to Yukon police, a witness said they had observed...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two women steal lottery ticket display case from store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are working on identifying a suspect who stole an entire lottery ticket display case from a convenience store. Police say two individuals, one of which police already identified, went into a convenience store near NW 30th and Portland and stole a lottery ticket display case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Police investigate attempted abduction at neighborhood pond in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction at a neighborhood pond in Edmond. An 11-year-old boy told police two men tried to get him in their van. The incident happened at a neighborhood pond. A man said he and his son were fishing at their neighborhood Pond...
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
2 Oklahoma City police officers on administrative leave after highway gun battle with suspect who allegedly killed deputy
Two Oklahoma City Police Department officers are on paid administrative leave after a highway gunfight with the suspect who allegedly killed an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously wounded a second deputy.
okcfox.com
Funeral procession for OCSO deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Traffic delays are expected on Friday as a funeral procession for the fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Deputy takes place. The funeral procession for Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays for drivers in between 2 and 4 p.m. Streets to avoid during this timeframe...
Two dead, one in critical condition following fatal vehicle accident
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following an accident on US-287.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Oklahoma woman
An Oklahoma woman is recovering following a stabbing at a home in Enid.
News On 6
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
Comments / 0