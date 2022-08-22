ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Redding, CA
City
Temecula, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
HAYFORK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney

BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable

A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
RED BLUFF, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome

Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man armed with boxcutter arrested for threatening Walmart employees

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man was arrested early Monday morning for threatening Walmart employees with a boxcutter. Officers said the suspect, Brandon Evans, 36, of Redding, was inside the store, causing a disturbance with the weapon. Investigators said Evans was in the store earlier too, but...
krcrtv.com

Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked

REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

