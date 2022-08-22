Read full article on original website
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
Fake 911 call threatening "gunfight" with police triggers 'Shelter in Place'
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who called 911 Thursday afternoon, saying that he was at a home in Shingletown with a rifle and had already shot and killed a woman, may face criminal charges after law enforcement says he made the entire thing up. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at...
Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney
BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable
A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome
Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
Redding man armed with boxcutter arrested for threatening Walmart employees
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man was arrested early Monday morning for threatening Walmart employees with a boxcutter. Officers said the suspect, Brandon Evans, 36, of Redding, was inside the store, causing a disturbance with the weapon. Investigators said Evans was in the store earlier too, but...
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
2 arrested in Anderson on drug charges, 2 others arrested on outstanding warrants
ANDERSON, Calif. - Four people were arrested in Anderson on Sunday afternoon after officers said they responded to a report of a disturbance. Anderson Police Department said they responded to a home it says is a known narcotic home on Nathan Drive. Officers detained all the people inside the home...
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
Shasta County Sheriff's deputies found a suspect whom they call a pimp connected to a human trafficking operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with a Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation on Friday at around 2 p.m. in Anderson. Deputies served a search warrant for Anthony Augustus, 27, of Redding, at 6513 Lu Lu Ln. Augustus was...
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
