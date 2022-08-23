ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won...
