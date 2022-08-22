Less than a week ago, public health officials revealed that an E. coli outbreak had sickened people across Ohio and Michigan, and that the illness could be caused by the same source, per The Wall Street Journal. Now it appears the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may have found the cause of the outbreak, because most who got sick reported eating at a Wendy's in the week before the illness had set in. Specifically, 22 out of 26 persons who had spoken to the CDC said they had eaten at a Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, or Pennsylvania, per The New York Times. Most said they had eaten sandwiches which contained romaine lettuce.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO