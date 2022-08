A regular meeting/public hearing of the Planning Commission of Alexandria Township was held on the 22nd day of August, 2022 at the Township Conference Room, 324 Broadway, and via teleconference. Roll Call: Commission members present were Shad Steinbrecher, Larry Steidl, Linda Dokken-McFann and Jessica Fettig with Julie Haar attending remotely....

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO