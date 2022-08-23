Read full article on original website
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Rainbow Beach Closes Successful Season
Vincennes Parks Department officials are putting the wraps on another successful — if short — season at Rainbow Beach. The Gregg Park pool was open from Memorial Day weekend through the beginning of school in early August. Parks Department director Chris Moore says just under three weeks after...
Names Released in ISU Fatal Crash
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office today released the names of three persons killed and two injured early Sunday morning when their vehicle ran off State Road 46 in Riley and struck a tree. Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Miss Bicknell Pageant Set for Tonight– A Week Early
The opening event of the Bicknell Heritage Labor Day Festival will be held tonight — a week earlier than normal this year. Usually, the Miss Bicknell competition and related events are held on the Wednesday before Labor Day. This year, the pageant will be held a week earlier. The time and location are still the same — 7:00 p.m. at North Knox Primary School in Bicknell with eleven young women will competing for the title. Also this evening, the Bicknell Mini-King and Mini-Queen will be selected, along with the Man and Woman of the Year. Finally, organizers will also announce the person to serve as the annual Bicknell Labor Day Parade Marshal.
Washington Man Arrested After Morning Pursuit in Knox County
A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.
Latino Fest
Join us this weekend at Festival Latino at the Vincennes Riverwalk and register to win Cardinals tickets!
Early-Year Adjustments Still the Rule at VU
Students at Vincennes University are in the middle of their second week in class today. Due to the timing of various breaks, students came back to campus this year a week earlier than normal. Usually, VU’s fall classes begin in the third week of August. The first college experience...
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 8/24
The South Knox Boys Tennis Team lost to number 25 Loogootee, 5-0. Loogootee won the JV Match 5-0 as well. Maya Miller scored a pair of goals as Vincennes Lincoln blanked Bloomfield 3-0. Kenzie Doerner added a goal as the lady Alices pick up their first win. of the season.
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 8/23
The Vincennes Lincoln Tennis team downed Evansville Reitz yesterday 4-1. Winning for the Alices was Gus McCrary at number one singles,. Luke Hall at number three singles and the number one doubles team of Jayden Ray and Cayden McCrary and the number two team of Joel Sanders and Jaret Goff.
Good Samaritan Gets with the Guidelines– Again
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Vehicle Upgrades Continue for VPD Vehicles
Vincennes Police officers continue their current journey toward upgrading their police cars. The Department is almost complete with receiving new vehicles, thanks to a recently-approved City bond issue. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says almost all the purchased vehicles are in Department hands. Hillenbrand further says two-thirds of the purchased...
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
Change Coming for VCSC Property and Liability Insurance
The Vincennes Community School Board has approved a potential change in the Corporation’s property insurance carrier. VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley recommended a switch from current carrier E-SCRIFT, due to increasing premiums. At last night’s Board meeting, Parsley said the renewal cost would rise from nearly $322 ,000 to just...
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
