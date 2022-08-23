The opening event of the Bicknell Heritage Labor Day Festival will be held tonight — a week earlier than normal this year. Usually, the Miss Bicknell competition and related events are held on the Wednesday before Labor Day. This year, the pageant will be held a week earlier. The time and location are still the same — 7:00 p.m. at North Knox Primary School in Bicknell with eleven young women will competing for the title. Also this evening, the Bicknell Mini-King and Mini-Queen will be selected, along with the Man and Woman of the Year. Finally, organizers will also announce the person to serve as the annual Bicknell Labor Day Parade Marshal.

BICKNELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO