DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This week marks six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, millions of Ukrainians fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Many came to North Texas. The Lynnyk family moved in Denton in April. "We decided to move because we had three small children," said Iryna Lynnyk. Now they are adjusting to life in North Texas. "This country is very good," said Iryna's husband Dmytro, "Not easy because it's new country, new culture."Iryna is taking English classes, but one major hurdle the family faces is trying to work. "We are waiting for our employment authorization documentation, so it's hard without the...

