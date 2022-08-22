ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

flightwatch
3d ago

This is classic news manipulation. This "reporter" talked to a few residents of Bracketville which is between Uvalde and Del Rio: basically 45 minutes from the border. She had to talk to them because nobody on the actual border would give her the time of day. She finds 2 or 3 people out of the 50 she talked to that had a bad experience with the border checkpoint, and that's supposed to be representative of everyone in the entire state of Texas. This is exactly why the msm polls south of congress,

Hunters Ex wife
3d ago

I'm a Texas resident I live five blocks from the border I'm not fed up with anything we need 87,000 more border patrol agents not IRS agents who writes this b*******

Guest
3d ago

Anyone who objects to the increase in law enforcement to deal with the invasion at the southern border is in bed with the cartels bringing them all here to the gate They will be indebted for life and bring all that criminal activity into America

Axios

Federal judge strikes down Texas gun ban on adults under 21

A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down a state law prohibiting adults under 21 from carrying guns. Why it matters: The ruling by the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman that the Second Amendment "as informed by Founding-era history and tradition" does not exclude 18- to 20-year-olds is the first significant legal decision since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on guns in June, Reuters notes.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

'Flat-out lying': Abbott team denies migrants must sign NDA to board buses

A Democratic politician's claim that Texas was requiring migrants to board buses to New York City and Washington, D.C., is a "flat-out" lie, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office. “These Democrat elites in New York City are flat-out lying and know nothing about Texas’ busing operations," Abbott press secretary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

TEXAS, USA — A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc., filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute. The suit says the Texas law prevented the plaintiffs from traveling with a handgun between Parker, Fannin and Grayson counties, where they lived, worked and went to school.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

NYC officials claim Texas Gov. Abbott bar-coding migrants sent on buses

NEW YORK -- City officials claim new video shows the latest indignity to asylum seekers sent to New York by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.The footage shows migrants arriving in the city on Wednesday morning wearing wristbands that appear to be intended to keep track of them. It's the latest accusation in the border war between Abbott and Mayor Eric Adams, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.READ MORE: Mayor Adams' office: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on SundayFive bus loads of asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal starting at 6:15 a.m. A total of 237 people -- men, women, children --...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Points Out the Hypocrisy of New York Mayor

On Wednesday, New York saw the biggest number of buses since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started transporting them there to the city since August 5. Five busloads of migrants arrived in the sanctuary city that Mayor Eric Adams has called it. This is only a few days after the last set of migrants arrived on Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

6 months after Russian invasion, Ukrainians adjust to life in North Texas

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This week marks six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, millions of Ukrainians fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Many came to North Texas. The Lynnyk family moved in Denton in April. "We decided to move because we had three small children," said Iryna Lynnyk. Now they are adjusting to life in North Texas. "This country is very good," said Iryna's husband Dmytro, "Not easy because it's new country, new culture."Iryna is taking English classes, but one major hurdle the family faces is trying to work. "We are waiting for our employment authorization documentation, so it's hard without the...
DENTON, TX
CBS News

Exclusive: NYC officials claim Texas gov. gave migrants barcode bands

Video shows migrants arriving in New York City from Texas on Wednesday, wearing wristbands that appear to be intended to keep track of them. It's the latest accusation in the border war between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Political reporter Marcia Kramer joins us with the story you'll see only on CBS2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 that laws passed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 didn't go far enough in making sure school districts follow state safety and security standards. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that; in fact, those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Gov. Abbott said.The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC)  spotted problems with compliance in 2020 after going through the emergency operations plans for more than 1,000 school districts.It found...
TEXAS STATE
