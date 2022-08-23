Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientists want to bridge public divide
There's a disconnect between the goals and the delivery of scientific outreach and its actual impact. In recent years, communication around diseases like COVID-19 and a growing mistrust in science have made that gap even more apparent. To better understand where these disconnects occur, Northwestern University scientists conducted a survey...
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
China will overtake US as the dominate global space power by 2032 if 'urgent action' is not taken to overcome bureaucratic 'roadblocks' and fast track technologies, new report warns
The US is in peril of being surpassed by China as the world's dominant space power by 2032 if it does not take action to 'urgent action' to overcome bureaucratic 'roadblocks' that hinders innovation and fast track technological advancements. The warning is part of the 2022 State of Space Industrial...
dailyhodl.com
Global Crypto Adoption Exceeds 320,000,000 Users, According to Study – Here’s the Country Leading the Charge
A new study from a digital asset payments firm reveals that hundreds of millions of people around the globe are using cryptocurrency. Singapore-based TripleA says the firm gathered data from more than a dozen reports and surveys to “obtain the most encompassing and accurate set of statistics” for their study.
dailyhodl.com
How Entrepreneur-Politicians Will Capture Talent and Harness the Power of Crypto To Improve Their Jurisdictions
No phrase has become more synonymous with Web 2.0 than Silicon Valley. Companies like Facebook, Apple and Google are nearly equivalent to the Bay Area and its walled garden of innovation. However, 2021 was an inflection point in technological history. For the first time, the notion of Web 3.0 –...
marketplace.org
A giraffe doing yoga? AI model transforms words into visualizations.
Sometimes, innovative ideas can be hard to visualize when you don’t have an image in front of you. Take this description: a 300-foot metal construction with “lattice work girders.” Not too exciting, right? But that’s the original text explaining the design of the Eiffel Tower. Now,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Launches New Voter Registration Tool in Push for Crypto-Friendly Policy
Coinbase is unveiling a new voter registration tool in preparation for the upcoming US midterm elections. In a new statement, the leading US-based digital asset exchange says that it is launching an information portal with the objective of raising American participation in the electoral process. The externally-hosted website will serve...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Phys.org
The world is getting exponentially more complex. Here's how we navigate it
Living organisms, our planet and even the entire universe are getting ever more complex with time. "Complex" doesn't just mean "complicated": it means that the parts of a system interact in ways that give rise to properties that can sometimes be quite surprising. Whenever a certain threshold is crossed, a...
Recognizing the transformational potential of Indigenous-led conservation economies
Over the last decade, Canada has seen an increase in the number of initiatives to green or circularize the economy through sustainable development, as well as those that support and enhance Indigenous environmental leadership. Both projects are desperately needed given our rapid progress towards capitalist-driven climate catastrophe. Although there is...
Ars Technica
US government to make all research it funds open access on publication
Many federal policy changes are well known before they are announced. Hints in speeches, leaks, and early access to reporters at major publications all pave the way for the eventual confirmation. But on Thursday, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) dropped a big one that seemed to take everyone by surprise. Starting in 2026, any scientific publication that receives federal funding will need to be openly accessible on the day it's published.
nextbigfuture.com
URGENT Future Technology
BIG Technology is emerging now and ramping this decade. Early innovators and adopters will win. Those who invest in the winners will also win. Late adopters will lose badly. Just as those who were earliest on the internet and electric cars were winners. Early adopting countries won past technological shifts....
ceoworld.biz
Shaping our digital future
Asia and the Pacific is the most digitally divided region of the world, and South-East Asia is the most divided subregion. The Covid-19 pandemic detonated a “digital big bang” that spurred people, governments and businesses to become “digital by default;” a sea change that generated vast digital dividends. These benefits that have not been distributed equally, however. New development gaps have emerged as digital transformation reinforces a vicious cycle of socioeconomic inequalities, within and across countries.
Healthline
Rodrigo Bravo: Working at the Intersection of Climate Change and Medicine
This 2022 Healthline Stronger Scholarship winner believes integrative medicine will revolutionize the conventional understanding of health and disease. From a young age, Rodrigo Bravo has felt frustrated with the limitations of Western medicine. He lives with nephrotic syndrome, a type of kidney disorder. Doctors told Bravo at age 10 that...
Phys.org
Study finds that agricultural diversity has a positive impact on food security
Agricultural diversity can be an important driver of food security, but the magnitude of the contribution depends on the broader socio-economic and biophysical characteristics of the local farming system, according to a recently published paper from researchers including those from the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT. In their paper...
How Robots Could Change the Future
Look to your favorite sci-fi movie and you’ll get a good sense of how Hollywood sees robots of the future: Most communicate with us. Some even look like us. But the future of robots doesn’t just lie in more lifelike, human and helpful drones, droids and automatons, which we’ll increasingly encounter at every turn. It also lies in smaller, smarter and more self-aware high-tech helpers that will aid and assist with nearly every facet of everyday life.
KevinMD.com
Improving communication requires tough soft skill development
If we are going to take on the challenge of improving communication and related behavior, a.k.a. “soft” skills among health care professionals, we should be realistic. As nurses, doctors, and other health care professionals, we are keenly aware of how difficult changing behavior can be. We see it daily in our patients’ efforts regarding healthy choices and lifestyles. For example, it can be hard to lose weight, exercise regularly, or stop smoking, even if doing so will significantly improve quality of life.
