A recently married couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.Northamptonshire-based couple James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot this past weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying at the hotel that same day.In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 50 MINUTES AGO