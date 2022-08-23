Read full article on original website
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Danny DeVito Spills The Beans On Saving Michael Douglas From Poisonous Snake
DeVito claimed he saved Douglas back in the '80s -- but a new video tells a different story.
Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s Northampton wedding reception
A recently married couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.Northamptonshire-based couple James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot this past weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying at the hotel that same day.In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a...
