Diamondbacks complete sweep of White Sox
Jake McCarthy delivered a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and Stone Garrett and Sergio Alcantara
Vibe check: Breaking down the O's in-game celebrations
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brandon Hyde walked into his clubhouse after last Sunday’s win over the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa. There he found Jorge Mateo, whose eighth-inning bases-clearing double powered the Orioles to victory, sporting a bright orange wrestling championship belt. It was his first time seeing that accolade exactly, but not nearly his first time catching the Orioles injecting their clubhouse with good vibes.
Mathias embracing the wild ride of summer
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The last month has been rather chaotic for the Rangers' organization, but for one utilityman in particular, the chaos has reached a new level.
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
McCarthy latest kid to energize D-backs
CHICAGO -- As the D-backs continue to bring up young players from their Minor League system, you can see a new brand of baseball developing. It’s energetic, athletic and exciting, and it's also leading to more wins. • Box score. The latest example came Saturday night when the D-backs’...
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
Jansen 'not even going to lose sleep' after blown save
ST. LOUIS -- John Schuerholz often said, “Winners make commitments, and losers make excuses,” during his long Hall of Fame career. The longtime Braves executive would have been proud of how Charlie Morton and Kenley Jansen responded to the troubles they encountered in a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Jansen walked in the game-ending run and then took full accountability.
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
'Little things' give Brewers big boost for stretch run
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are in the last quarter of the 2022 season and it’s now or never for them to make a strong push for the postseason. With 37 games remaining, Milwaukee finds itself in unusual territory: looking up in the standings. At this time a season ago,...
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
Keuchel's Rangers debut dampened by hungry Tigers
ARLINGTON -- When Dallas Keuchel signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers and headed off on assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, he was on a mission to get back to being himself on the baseball field. Texas signed Keuchel on July 26 after he was designated for assignment by...
E-Rod reclaiming vintage form with each start
ARLINGTON -- Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t regained his usual form just yet, but he showed he’s getting closer in the Tigers’ 11-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field. Rodriguez, who was reinstated from the restricted list on Aug. 19 after three dominant rehab starts...
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
Two top Cubs prospects get a glimpse of big league life
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jackson Ferris was proud to be wearing a Cubs jersey as he sat in the home dugout and soaked in Wrigley Field on Thursday morning. The pitching prospect has a grandfather who grew up in the nearby suburb of Riverside, so this was the dream in one corner of the family.
Wick still seeking to regain high-leverage success
MILWAUKEE -- After the smoke cleared on the Trade Deadline, and the Cubs had dealt four late-inning relievers to contending clubs, a path was clear for Rowan Wick to step up as manager David Ross' primary high-leverage arm. Wick is hardly a prospect learning his way around the Major Leagues...
