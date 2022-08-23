ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County. The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

SWAT standoff results in two arrests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff. Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County gives state ultimatum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Liquor Store#Theft#Thieves#Counterfeit
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k

These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Market On Main Is One of the Best Grand Junction Summer Traditions

If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction. Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
iheart.com

Fri Blog: Melons and Murder Phone!

IT'S CANTALOUPE TIME! Rocky Ford is abloom with Colorado's tasty melons and we've got Michael Hirakata from the Rocky Ford Growers Association at 12:35 to chat about it. THIS PODCAST IS THE MOST INTERESTING WAY TO RECOVER FROM A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY I met Joey Ciaglia recently and he couldn't wait to tell me about his brother Tony's podcast that he created after he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury that changed his life permanently. To help him recover, he started writing letters to serial killers in prison. Some of them wrote back and Murder Phone was born. Listen to Murder Phone on the IHeart Media platform or where you consume other podcasts. Find it here.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores

The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Temperatures on the rise again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

