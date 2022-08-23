Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County. The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the...
Drugs, stolen weapons found after man rams cop cars
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office arrested a 20-year-old man after he hit two deputies' cars trying to get away.
KJCT8
SWAT standoff results in two arrests
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff. Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Case continued for Rifle resident accused of attacking off-duty corrections officer
A court case for a Rifle man accused of attacking a jogger in New Castle has been continued to October. Lonnie Nielsen, 40, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault and obstruction of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million. 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley...
Grand Junction Colorado Selected As Second Best American City For Retirement
Grand Junction, Colorado is receiving some national attention after being named the second best American city for retirement. Grand Junction Makes List of Standout Retirement Communities. Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and financial advice has selected 7 standout places to retire in the U.S. and Grand Junction comes in...
Mesa County’s Clerk Tina Peters Throws Lawsuit to Every Election Clerk
Mesa County’s County Clerk Tina Peters targeted every Colorado election clerk and Secretary of State Jenna Griswold in a recent lawsuit.
KJCT8
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k
These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
KJCT8
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
Lawsuit Filed Against Mesa County Commissioners
Two Mesa County Residents filed a suit claiming that Mesa County voting machines “systematically delete records.” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says those claims have been disproven.
New Director of the Criminal Justice Services
The appointment of Matt Lewis as the new Director of the Criminal Justice Services Department (CJSD) was made public on Friday by the Board of Mesa County Commissioners.
Market On Main Is One of the Best Grand Junction Summer Traditions
If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction. Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.
nbc11news.com
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
iheart.com
Fri Blog: Melons and Murder Phone!
IT'S CANTALOUPE TIME! Rocky Ford is abloom with Colorado's tasty melons and we've got Michael Hirakata from the Rocky Ford Growers Association at 12:35 to chat about it. THIS PODCAST IS THE MOST INTERESTING WAY TO RECOVER FROM A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY I met Joey Ciaglia recently and he couldn't wait to tell me about his brother Tony's podcast that he created after he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury that changed his life permanently. To help him recover, he started writing letters to serial killers in prison. Some of them wrote back and Murder Phone was born. Listen to Murder Phone on the IHeart Media platform or where you consume other podcasts. Find it here.
Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores
The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Discovery Cafe offers Rifle Correctional Center inmates relatable, peer-to-peer conversations
Matthew Wright was running low on sleep. The tall, bulky 34-year-old California native brimming with tattoos told the group he’s anxious because he’s waiting to see if he is accepted into a halfway house. “I’ve been struggling with patience here and there, and things that are out of...
nbc11news.com
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
nbc11news.com
Temperatures on the rise again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
